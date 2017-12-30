New Thermobaric Weapon Reportedly Joins Syrian Army (VIDEO)

Despite Daesh being defeated by the joint efforts of the Russian forces and the Syrian Army, peace has yet to arrive in Syria; the Arab country is still struggling with other terrorist and militant groups.

A video showing the arrival of what looks like a Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sun) flame-throwing system in Syria's Idlib province has been published by the Telegram channel 338 which deals with military-related issues.

"It will be very hot in Idlib soon) New Year's magic) Things are coming to another entrapment," the caption under the video reads.

The TOS-1A is expected to support the Syrian Army's offensive against terrorists in Idlib's southern areas.

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported about an unknown number of the Solntsepyok systems being used in Syria.

The TOS-1A is an upgraded version of the TOS-1 Buratino heavy flamethrower, a 220-mm 30-barrel or a 24-barrel multiple rocket launcher, mounted on a T-72 tank chassis.

The range of the Solntsepyok system's unguided incendiary or thermobaric missiles is about six kilometers, while a zone of continuous destruction stands at almost one square kilometer.