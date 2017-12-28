Russia's Membranous 'Invisibility Cloak' Successfully Tested - Research Fund

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The preliminary tests of Russia's high-tech membranous invisibility cloak for the country's defense and interior ministries have been passed successfully, the head of the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects (FPI), Andrei Grigoriev told Sputnik.

"The experimental samples have already successfully passed the stage of preliminary tests. We are continuing testing them as part of the uniform of the Russian Interior Ministry's patrol service," Grigoriev said.

Grigoriev expressed confidence that these inventions would be in demand not only by military and special services, but also by domestic manufacturers of sportswear, as well as a uniform for polar workers, oil workers and other professionals working in extreme conditions.

In August, an FPI spokesperson told Sputnik that the Russian industry was taking steps toward preparing for the serial production of invisibility cloaks.

In February, Grigoriev told Sputnik that the fund had developed a membrane-based technology that would allow clothes produced with its use to protect people from the smallest dangerous particles, including viruses, and make the wearer less visible.

The FPI was established in 2012 to assist scientific research projects aimed to benefit Russian defense and security. FPI activity is mostly focused on the chemical, biological, medical, technical, and information spheres.