Russian Scientists Create Futuristic ‘Invisibility Cloak’ for the Army

The Russian scientists at the Saratov State University believe that their innovative technology will be widely used in the defense sphere in the future.
“It will allow to impart radio-absorbing properties of any fabric practically without changing its mass and other parameters, in other words — it allows to make fighters dressed in ordinary uniform invisible to radar reconnaissance devices,” the statement from the scientist’s press release read.
Furthermore, the nano-processing can also be used to manufacture tissues with a membrane effect.
By using these materials it will be possible to create new equipment for military personnel, which will be designed for a wide range of temperatures and loads.
