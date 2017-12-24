Register
02:39 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Predator drone captures a group of 19 illegal border crossers shown on a video monitor at a command center

    AI Use on the Rise as Pentagon Deploys Image Recognition and Geolocation

    © AP Photo/ Ross D. Franklin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    201

    The Pentagon has deployed an AI-based system that uses a drone video feed to perform image recognition, identify objects and vehicles, and pinpoint them on a map – but still requires human help.

    The new US Department of Defense (DoD) system, dubbed Project Maven, performed with 60-percent accuracy in the first few days after its deployment in an unrevealed region of the Middle East, but subsequent tweaks to the algorithms have raised system effectiveness to some 80 percent, Defense One reports.

    Belgian F-16 fighter
    © Flickr/ US Air Force
    Pentagon Working on AI to Predict Fighter Jet Malfunctions
    The software analyzes video from small drones, identifying vehicles, people and other objects. Synchronizing with another Pentagon project called Minotaur, Maven obtains geolocation data for identified objects and pinpoints them on the map — something the US military has previously had to do manually.

    Maven cannot, however, function with any success rate without the assistance of a human operator, who is responsible for correcting the machine if it identifies something in a wrong way or fails the identification process completely.

    "What we're setting the stage for is a future of human-machine teaming," said Air Force Lt. Gen. John Shanahan, director for defense intelligence for warfighter support, who oversees the project.

    "This is not machines taking over," he added hastily, cited by Defense One.

    One of the main reasons why humans are still needed is because the system regularly fails to recognize objects in unknown environments.

    "Once you deploy it to a real location, it's flying against a different environment than it was trained on," Shanahan said.

    "Say that there's more scrub brush or there's fewer buildings or there's animals running around that we hadn't seen in certain videos," the warfighter professional said, adding, "That is why it's so important in the first five days of a real-world deployment to optimize or refine the algorithm."

    An advantage that Maven boasts of is its ability to update algorithms on the fly. Programmers can tweak the software code, uploading modifications to deployed drones en route — similar to a smartphone app update.

    After trials, the team — which consists of just 12 coders — will expand Maven's use in the field and deploy it in larger drones, including the Reaper and the Predator, before eventually shifting to what is they call the ‘Gorgon Stare" — a system of cameras that can simultaneously surveil entire towns.

    What makes the development of this military technology unique is that the DoD turned to the commercial sector for research, particularly as agency throughput is known to be decades-slow and riddled with layers of funding and procurement bureaucracy.

    "We are not trying to do something over in the department that is already being done incredibly successfully in the commercial world," Shanahan said.

    This program is another in an increasing series of AI-based systems recently announced by the DoD. Earlier, Sputnik reported that the Pentagon seeks to implement an AI-based tech that could predict failure in jet fighter engines and other systems, similar to contemporary commercial systems.

    Tags:
    image recognition, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Pentagon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holidays Are Coming! The Christmas Lights of Moscow
    The Holidays Are Coming! Moscow's Christmas Lights
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok