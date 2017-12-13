Register
19:19 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Two US-made F-16 fighters take off from the Chiayi air force base in southern Taiwan during a demonstration on January 26, 2016

    China Cautions Taiwan Against Relying on Foreign Powers for Security

    © AFP 2017/ SAM YEH
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    150

    Tensions between Beijing and Taipei continue to escalate following a controversial US-Taiwan deal that seeks to enhance cooperation in the security sphere.

    Speaking at a press-conference, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office An Fengshan expressed official opposition to any military deals between Taiwan and the US, highlighting that Taiwan is an internal matter.

    "What I want to stress and point out is that any relying on foreigners to build oneself up or plots to harm national sovereignty and territorial integrity will be opposed by the entire Chinese nation, and cannot succeed," An said.

    China's warning comes following the escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei that were sparked by the US Congress's decision to adopt the National Defense Authorization Act in September.

    China's aircraft carrier Liaoning sails past a rainbow as it enters Hong Kong, China, July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bobby Yip
    Chinese Diplomat: Expect War if US Sends Navy Ships to Taiwan
    The Act authorizes de facto military cooperation between that will enable mutual visits between US and Taiwanese Navies.

    The move was highly criticized in mainland China, which considers Taiwan to be a rogue province and has consistently called it as "the most sensitive issue" in its relationships with the United States.

    The passing of the Act even prompted Li Kexin, a senior Chinese diplomat in Washington to issue a stern warning, stating that if US Navy ships enter Taiwan then China will activate its Anti-Secession Law, which authorizes the use of force to bring the wayward republic under control.

    "The day that a US Navy vessel arrives in Kaohsiung [Taiwan's main port] is the day that our People's Liberation Army unifies Taiwan with military force," Li said at an embassy event last Friday.

    Formally, the People's Republic of China and Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, remain a single country, as each considers the other as "renegade provinces."

    READ MORE: Trump Holds First Call With Xi Jinping, Agrees to Stick to One China Policy

    The Trump Administration had earlier agreed to honor the so-called "One China" policy.

    Taipei
    CC0
    Tale of Two Trials: Taiwan and China Sentence Alleged Spies in The Same Week
    However, there is a growing movement within Taiwan that seeks to assert its formal independence.

    Beijing suspects that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who leads the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, may call for a full-fledged referendum next year.

    The potential deployment of the US Navy ships in Taiwan may, therefore, be seen as Tsai's attempts to provide physical security for the referendum that will sever Taipei from China.

    Related:

    ‘Get Used to It’: China Flies Warplanes, Spy Jets Past Taiwan, Japan
    China Slams US Defense Bill’s Focus on Military Cooperation With Taiwan
    Waking the Dragon: US Arms Sales to Taiwan Bound to Spark a Backlash From China
    China Protests Visit of Most Senior Japanese Official to Taiwan in 45 Years
    Beijing Sortie Through South China Sea Scares Taiwan; Japan Scrambles Jets
    State Dept: No Change to US 'One China’ Policy Despite Arms Sale to Taiwan
    Tags:
    One China policy, security, warning, navy, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), US Navy, US Congress, Donald Trump, Tsai Ing-wen, An Fengshan, Li Kexin, United States, Taiwan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymim Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok