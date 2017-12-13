Register
16:16 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, in Singapore waters August 21, 2017

    US Navy Ships Involved in Deadly Crashes Reportedly Had Abysmal Training Record

    © REUTERS/ Ahmad Masood
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    310

    A series of fatal accidents, involving US Navy destroyers and civilian ships, sparked a thorough review of the Navy's preparedness.

    A new report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) seen by CNN reveals damning details about the state of readiness of the US Navy ships, the USS Fitzgerald and the USS John S. McCain, which were involved in deadly crashes with civilian ships earlier this year.

    The report stated that the crew of the two ships failed to satisfy fundamental training requirements before the incidents.

    READ MORE: McCain, Fitzgerald Warships Could Have Avoided Collisions, Investigators Claim

    Some of the training certifications had lapsed for more than two years, signifying a systematic failure of the Navy that might have contributed to the deadly accidents.

    As of the 26th of June 2017, the USS Fitzgerald had 15 of its 22 certifications expired with some of its qualification not being renewed for almost a year.

    The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, in Singapore waters August 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ahmad Masood
    US Navy Fires Top Commanders in USS Fitzgerald, USS John S. McCain Crash Probes
    The McCain only had 7 of its certifications lapsed, though its crew failed to fulfill its cruise missile and surface fire support requirements for over two years.

    The crews' performance particularly suffered in so-called "Tier Two" mission areas, including basic seamanship and communication that sheds light on the reasons behind the fatal collisions.

    All ten "Tier Two" training certificates expired on the Fitzgerald and over a half had lapsed on the McCain.

    READ MORE: US Navy Solutions to Ship Collisions? Naps, Compasses and More Money

    On the 17th of June, the USS Fitzgerald crashed with a Philippine container ship about 150 kilometers (92 miles) from Tokyo, killing 7 US sailors, who drowned in the flooded compartments of the ship.

    On the 21st of August, USS Fitzgerald collided with the Liberian-flagged ship off the coast of Malaysia, resulting in deaths of 10 US servicemen.

    JAPAN US NAVY COLLISION PHOTO GALLERY
    © AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko
    USS Fitzgerald Commander Dismissed Over Deadly June Collision, 12 Sailors to Be Disciplined
    Preliminary investigation into the Fitzgerald crash found that the crew did not realize that the cargo ship was approaching and failed to take necessary maneuvers to avoid the accident.

    The deadly crashes led to the dismissal of the US Navy's 7th Fleet commander Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin and senior commanders on the ships involved.

    The full-fledged review into the accidents is still on-going.

    Related:

    Japan Nears Completion of USS Fitzgerald Crash Probe, US Declines to Help
    USS Fitzgerald Missing Sailors Found Dead in Ship's Flooded Compartments
    USS Fitzgerald arrives in Vladivostok
    USS Fitzgerald Commander, Another Sailor Hurt in Collision Off Japan Shore
    US Allies Alarmed Potential USS McCain-Like Incident 'May Fuel Korea Crisis'
    Rules Must Be Obeyed: Destroyer USS McCain Crashes Over 'Negligence'
    Tags:
    failure, training, review, crash, USS Fitzgerald, USS John McCain, US Government Accountability Office (GAO), US Navy, Joseph Aucoin, Malaysia, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymim Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Holy City of Discord
    Holy City of Discord
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok