Register
09:35 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    People gesture at a US military vehicle travelling in Amuda province, northern Syria April 29, 2017.

    US Military Not Planning to Leave Syria Until Geneva Process Success

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    356009

    The US military are not planning to leave Syria until the Syrian settlement process in Geneva brings success, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters on Monday that the US military would only leave Syria after it is evident the Syrian settlement process in Geneva is successful.

    "We're not just going to walk away right now before the Geneva process has cracked. That doesn't mean everyone stays there. That doesn't mean for certain — certain troops are leaving. I'm just saying that we're going to condition — and I've honestly not made those decisions. We're going to make sure we set the conditions for a diplomatic solution… Not just, you know, fight the cop part of it and then say good luck on the rest of it. We did it for that — to support the diplomatic solution," Mattis said.

    A US-led coalition aircraft
    © AFP 2017/ US NAVY / MC2 JACOB G. SISCO
    Ten Reportedly Killed in US-Led Coalition Shelling of Village in Eastern Syria
    The US-led coalition of some 70 members has been conducting airstrikes, as well as ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh terror group in Syria, as well as Iraq. The coalition's strikes in Syria are authorized neither by Assad nor by the UN Security Council.

    In addition, the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been receiving military support from the United States in fighting terrorists.

    According to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the eighth round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva will begin on November 28.

    Related:

    Purchase of S-400 Air Defense Systems 'Sovereign' Affair of Ankara - Mattis
    'Mad Dog' Mattis' Nordic Tour Results in Joint Exercises, Missile Purchase
    Mattis: White House Could Order Nuclear Strike if North Korean Attack ‘Imminent’
    Tags:
    US military, James Mattis, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok