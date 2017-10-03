Register
    A F-22 Raptor fighter jet of the 95th Fighter Squadron from Tyndall, Florida approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at the Royal Air Force Base in Mildenhall in Britain as they fly over the Baltic Sea towards the newly established NATO airbase of Aemari, Estonia September 4, 2015.

    DARPA Develops Technology to See Maneuvering Targets Through Clouds, Smoke

    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Military & Intelligence
    231901

    The Video Synthetics Aperture Radar (ViSAR) system successfully completed flight tests getting a glimpse of ground conditions through both smoke and clouds, according to a September 28 Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announcement.

    The Pentagon’s DARPA may finally have the technology to give pilots an unprecedented view of the ground below where both infrared cameras and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems have failed.

    According to Bruce Wallace, program manager at DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office, the flight tests “mark a major milestone” toward getting to the point where DARPA “can take uninterrupted live video of targets on the ground even when flying through or above clouds.”

    The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California
    US Navy / Chris Oxley
    British Defense Company to Develop DARPA’s Underwater Drones

    Infrared technologies cannot see through clouds at all, even though they can be used to track moving targets, while SAR is “much better for still shots of a static target than continuous streaming video,” Defense One’s Patrick Tucker wrote Monday.  

    ViSAR takes the next step in radar and imaging technology by developing an extremely high frequency targeting sensor as well as a combined “electro-optical and infrared radar” (EO/IR) system to develop a more coherent picture of the battlefield.

    Wallace said “the EO/IR sensors onboard the test aircraft went blank whenever cloud obscured the view, but the synthetic aperture radar tracked ground objects continuously throughout the flight.”

    Human brain
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'Watt' a Shocker! New DARPA Project Seeks to Electrically Rewire Human Brains

    According to the project manager, “refining the ViSAR sensor’s visualization software to provide operators a representation they’re used to seeing is the next step in the program.”

    “We don’t want operators in the back of aircraft to need special radar training to interpret the sensor’s data – we are working to make the visual interface as easy to interpret” as existing sensor displays, Wallace said.

    DARPA began working on the technology in 2013. 

    Tags:
    infrared, radar, DARPA, Pentagon
