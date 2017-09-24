DPRK says Nuke Launch at US "Inevitable"

Just hours after USAF B-1B nuclear-weapon-capable bombers flew close to the northern nation, DPRK foreign minister stated that Pyongyang's launch of nuclear weapons toward the US was "inevitable," although he did not specify more details.
Referring to Trump as "Mr. Evil President," Ri continued the ongoing escalation of rhetoric between the two nations, most recently capped by DPRK leader Kim Jong-un calling the US president "mentally deranged" and a "dotard," on Friday.
More information as it becomes available.
All comments
Show new comments (0)