DPRK says Nuke Launch at US "Inevitable"

Pyongyang claimed on Saturday that launching nuclear-armed ballistic missiles toward the US is "inevitable" due to US President Donald Trump's labeling of DPRK leader Kim Jong-un as "rocket man," according to a statement by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.

Just hours after USAF B-1B nuclear-weapon-capable bombers flew close to the northern nation, DPRK foreign minister stated that Pyongyang's launch of nuclear weapons toward the US was "inevitable," although he did not specify more details.

Referring to Trump as "Mr. Evil President," Ri continued the ongoing escalation of rhetoric between the two nations, most recently capped by DPRK leader Kim Jong-un calling the US president "mentally deranged" and a "dotard," on Friday.

More information as it becomes available.