Register
20:47 GMT +318 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Soldiers of the 4th Brigade Air Defense (NORAD) air and space defense forces (ASD) during the deployment of the Launcher antiaircraft missile system S-400 Triumph at a site in the Moscow region. Multi exposure.

    'Taking It Apart Won't Help': Why S-400's Secrets Safe Despite Sale to Turkey

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 122 0 0

    Amid US hysteria over Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system, and concerns among some Russian observers that the sale will mean having Moscow's latest air defense technology falling into NATO's hands, RIA Novosti military analyst Andrei Stanavov outlined why armchair experts really have nothing to worry about.

    Last week, Ankara reportedly made the first payment on the delivery of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles to Turkey. The deal provoked a furor in Washington, prompting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to respond by saying that his country was free to make independent decisions about its national security. US Senator Ben Cardin even proposed 'automatic sanctions' against Ankara over the deal.

    Meanwhile, among some US military observers, the planned sale of the advanced weapons system to the NATO country has been met with barely concealed excitement. The National Interest magazine concluded that S-400s in Turkish hands "would afford NATO a valuable up close look at the system's operational capabilities and limitations," and the opportunity to "devise a means to neutralize it." 

    Russia's S-400 air defense system
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Best Option? Why Turkey Chose Russian Missile Systems Over NATO Foot-Dragging
    Similar arguments have been made in Russia, although the tone has been more apprehensive, naturally. Armchair observers warned that the S-400's sale to a NATO state essentially gives the alliance the keys to defeating Russia's most powerful air defenses.

    In an article for RIA Novosti, military observer Andrei Stanavov allayed those fears, outlining why Russian observers should rest easy, and why the S-400's secrets will remain safe inside Russia.

    For starters, the journalist admitted that the S-400 Triumf truly is the pride of the Russian military industry. "Adopted into service in 2007, the system is able to effectively take down from the skies all modern and prospective means of aerospace attack, including objects flying at speeds up to five km per second….Aircraft and cruise missiles are easily liquidated at a range of up to 250 km, ballistic missiles at a range of up to 60 km."

    "From stowed position, the system can deploy for firing in three minutes flat. The Triumf can simultaneously target up to 300 targets and aim at them with up to 72 missiles. Despite the fact that military specialists often compare the S-400 to the US Patriot system, the latter is hopelessly behind in a multitude of indicators."

    A Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system and a S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon system during the combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    A Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system and a S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon system during the combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.

    Recharging an S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon system during the combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    US Senator Calls for Sanctions Against Turkey Over Purchase of Russian S-400 Systems
    With these facts in mind, Stanavov noted that it was only natural that the S-400's export, "especially to a NATO country," would provoke concerns about the possible leak of defense technology secrets, even if the exported version is a "degraded" version of the system, as NI has put it.

    However, speaking to Stanavov, Viktor Murakshovsky, a retired army colonel and editor in chief of 'Arsenal of the Fatherland' magazine, allayed such fears, calling them "incompetent gossip."

    In fact, Murakshovsky said, the combat characteristics of the S-400's export models are significantly inferior to those found in Russia's arsenal, and lack the latest technologies protected as state secrets by the Defense Ministry.

    "The drafting of the passport of the export profile is controlled by a structure subordinated to the Defense Ministry – the Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation. Without a visa from the Defense Ministry, no item can go abroad in a configuration that poses a threat to Russia's national security. The same applies to the S-400," the retired officer explained.

    The expert also suggested that the apprehensions surrounding Turkey are especially misguided, since other NATO members have already possessed (and presumably studied) advanced Russian air defense systems over the course of many years. This includes Greece, which has used S-300 and Buk air defense systems without any complications since 1999.

    An S-300 PMU-1 anti-aircraft missile launches during a Greek army military exercise near Chania on the island of Crete on December 13, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ Costas Metaxakis
    An S-300 PMU-1 anti-aircraft missile launches during a Greek army military exercise near Chania on the island of Crete on December 13, 2013

    'Disassembling It Won't Help'

    As far as the S-400s go, their supply to Turkey will indeed be something of a first. The only other nation with which a deal has been reached on delivery of the system is China. Beijing intends to purchase up to six divisions, or 48 launchers total. Deliveries in that deal ware expected to begin as soon as later this year. Negotiations are also underway with India, with Delhi seeking ten divisions, or 80 launchers. The two countries are still discussing the details of the contract.

    S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon systems during combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    US Goes Mental Over Turkey's Deal With Russia on S-400 Supplies - Erdogan
    Nevertheless, notwithstanding the advanced nature of the S-400's technology, Mikhail Khodarenko, a veteran military observer and editor-in-chief of Aerospace Defense magazine, said that even if Turkey were to hand an S-400 system over to the US, it would do little to help them crack its secrets.

    "All the fears about the leak of technology are greatly exaggerated, especially so far as anti-aircraft missiles are concerned," Khodarenko said. "Even if they were to disassemble the system down to the last bolt to try to pull out some military secrets, they would still be left with nothing. Besides, this system will be delivered to China, and we can be sure that they will disassemble it."

    Still, the analyst stressed that it was important to note that although some of its capabilities will be scaled back, the export version of the S-400 will nevertheless retain most of its combat capability, meaning that Turkey is acquiring one of the most modern defensive system in the world, capable of closing its airspace under a dependable umbrella.

    Today, Turkey lacks a long-range anti-aircraft missile capability entirely. The military is equipped with medium-range MIM-14 Nike Hercules and MIM-23 Hawk missiles, US and NATO designs which were first introduced in the 50s and 60s. Its forces are also outfitted with short-range Rapier missiles, produced in the UK since the 1970s. These weapons are also considered obsolete.

    In the final analysis, it can be said that the S-400 deal will transform the country's air defenses virtually beyond recognition, but in a way that doesn't negatively affect Russia's national security.

    Related:

    Best Option? Why Turkey Chose Russian Missile Systems Over NATO Foot-Dragging
    US Senator Calls for Sanctions on Turkey Over Purchase of Russian S-400 Systems
    Ankara Purchase of S-400 Not Alternative to NATO Membership - Erdogan Spokesman
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    US 'Loses Ally and Money' Due to Russia-Turkey S-400 Deal
    Erdogan Says Turkey's Deal With Russia on S-400 Supplies 'Made US Furious'
    Pentagon Told Turkey About Concerns Over S-400 Purchase From Russia
    Russia, Turkey Signed Contract on S-400 Systems Delivery
    Tags:
    state secret, S-400, NATO, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok