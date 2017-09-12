Russia, Turkey Signed Contract on S-400 Systems Delivery

The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said in a statement that Russia and Turkey had reached an agreement on Russian S-400 missile systems deliveries to Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier Tuesday that Ankara had made the first payment for Russian S-400 systems.

"The parties reached agreements on the delivery of the S-400 and signed a contract, Russia is ready to implement it," the statement said.

"The priority right to comment on the contract belongs to the foreign customer. It must be stressed that the delivery of this system to Turkey meets the geopolitical interests of the Russian Federation," the FSMTC said.

The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system. It carries three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at short-to-extremely-long ranges.