Register
02:05 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russia's S-400 air defense system

    Sky Watch: Russia Preparing to Supply S-400 Missiles to the World

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    74158282

    Russia’s S-400 air defense missile systems have created “total exclusion zones” in Syria, which is something no other such system around can boast of. Military expert Viktor Murakhovsky told Sputnik that this is why many foreign countries want to have the S-400 in their arsenals.

    The head of state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, earlier said that Russia had received about a dozen orders for the delivery of the S-400 systems.

    Russia is now negotiating the supply of the state-of-the-art S-400 missile systems to India while a contract for their delivery to Turkey is now close to being signed.

    Triumf S-400 anti air missile systems
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Russian Defense Industry Processing About Dozen S-400 Orders
    “The growing demand for the S-400s is very understandable now that these systems have turned the skies over the Hmeimim air base and the Russian military headquarters in Syria into a total exclusion zone, creating a great deal of problems for the enemy,” Viktor Murakhovsky said.

    Russia has also established similar “exclusion zones” in Kaliningrad region, Crimea and on Sakhalin Island.

    “With a system like this, other countries will also be able to establish such 'exclusion zones,' whether total or partial, modern militaries, including US, will find hard or impossible to penetrate,” Murakhovsky added.

    He believes that in addition to India and Turkey, Egypt, Iran and some Southeast Asian countries, wary of China’s growing military might, could be willing to obtain S-400 missile systems.

    US Patriot is the Only Rival

    In an interview with Sputnik, the head of the Center of International Arms Trade Analysis Igor Korotchenko described the S-400 as the most technologically advanced segment of the global arms market.

    “The latest version of the US Patriot missiles, the PAC-3, is the only such system around that can hold up to the S-400,” he said.

    Triumf S-400 anti air missile systems
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Contract on Russian S-400 System Supply to Turkey Close to Signing
    Korotchenko added that modern-day warfare is quick and necessitates the use of high-precision weapons, cruise missiles, including shipboard ones, tactical missile systems and combat aircraft, including weaponized drones.

    “The S-400 effectively handles a wide range of modern-day threats,”Korotchenko explained.

    He added that the S-400 could be of prime interest to Southeast Asian countries and those in North Africa and the Middle and Near East.

    Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) is currently working on about a dozen orders for deliveries of S-400 missile systems.

    The FSMTC is also working to increase the exports of navy equipment and improve maintenance services it offered its customers.

    Related:

    Russia Processing About Dozen S-400 Orders
    S-400 Deliveries to Turkey Are in Line With Russia's Interests - Official
    Tags:
    "exclusion zones", missile systems, cruise missiles, export, Patriot PAC-3, S-400, Center of International Arms Trade Analysis, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Rosoboronexport, Viktor Murakhovsky, Igor Korotchenko, russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok