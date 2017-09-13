WATCH Syrian Army Drive Out Terrorists From Hama Province (VIDEO)

The Syrian Army, with the support of its air force succeeded in liberating Massoud village in the east of the Salamiyah district in the province of Hama, according to a colonel in the Syrian Army.

In an interview with Sputnik Arabic the colonel, speaking on conditions of anonymity, said that government troops entered the village of Massoud as a result of the offensive, which was carried out gradually.

“Firstly, there was monitoring of the movement of the militants. Then, with the help of aviation, it was possible to obtain information about the location of enemy positions,” the colonel said.

During the offensive by the Syrian infantry, artillery support was provided and accurate intensive strikes were carried out against terrorist fortifications.

As a result, the militants suffered heavy losses in manpower and technology.

This operation will accelerate the liberation of the east of Hama and allow the Syrian Army to reach its oil regions.

Earlier, the Syrian Army took control of the Salba power plant near the oil pipeline in the east of Salamiyah.

The Syrian Army is planning an offensive after the successful capture of the city of Akerbat, the main stronghold of Daesh, in the province of Hama in central Syria.