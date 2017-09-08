Register
05:41 GMT +308 September 2017
    A ground crew member walks towards the tail of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker protruding from a hanger at Kadena Air Base on Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa (File)

    US Firm Aviation Training Gets $43.6Mln to Support Kuwait Air Force

    Pentagon announced that Aviation Training Consulting has been given more than $43-million contract to train Kuwait Air Force personnel.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Aviation Training Consulting has been awarded a more than $43-million contract to train Kuwait Air Force (KAF) personnel how to operate the KC-130J refuelling aircraft and the L-100 transport airplane, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

    "Aviation Training Consulting LLC, Altus, Oklahoma, is being awarded a $43,694,625 contract for KC-130J aircrew and maintenance training products and support services and L-100 transition training for the government of Kuwait under the foreign military sales program," the release stated on Thursday.

    The Defense Department said services to be provided under the contract include assisting and advising the Kuwait Air Force on matters related to the operational employment of the KC-130J and L-100 aircraft. The services include capability to effectively employ "the full range of its operations, missions and capabilities consistent with the Marine Corps and KAF approach to training and operations," the release added.

    The propeller powered Lockheed Martin KC-130J serves as both a transport aircraft and an aerial refuelling platform. The aircraft can refuel fixed and rotary wing aircraft and deliver cargo by airdrops or landings to remote sites.

    The L-100, which is similar in design to the KC-130J, is a multipurpose airborne freighter used to deliver bulk and oversize cargo with a focus on austere locations worldwide, according to aircraft's producer Lockheed Martin.

