US Firm Aviation Training Gets $43.6Mln to Support Kuwait Air Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Aviation Training Consulting has been awarded a more than $43-million contract to train Kuwait Air Force (KAF) personnel how to operate the KC-130J refuelling aircraft and the L-100 transport airplane, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.
"Aviation Training Consulting LLC, Altus, Oklahoma, is being awarded a $43,694,625 contract for KC-130J aircrew and maintenance training products and support services and L-100 transition training for the government of Kuwait under the foreign military sales program," the release stated on Thursday.
The propeller powered Lockheed Martin KC-130J serves as both a transport aircraft and an aerial refuelling platform. The aircraft can refuel fixed and rotary wing aircraft and deliver cargo by airdrops or landings to remote sites.
The L-100, which is similar in design to the KC-130J, is a multipurpose airborne freighter used to deliver bulk and oversize cargo with a focus on austere locations worldwide, according to aircraft's producer Lockheed Martin.
All comments
Show new comments (0)