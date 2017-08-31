Not Their Finest Work: CIA #Angelfire Windows Hacking Tool Was Riddled With Bugs

WikiLeaks has published its latest instalment of documents in the Vault 7 series, containing information on Angelfire – a tool the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) employed to load and execute malware, targeting Microsoft Windows operating systems and computers. Its user manual suggests the application was riddled with issues.

According to the leaked user manual, Angelfire is comprised of five components; Solartime, malware that modifies a computer's boot sector in order to load Wolfcreek; Wolfcreek, a self-loading driver for loading other drivers and user-mode applications; Keystone, responsible for starting other implants (technical term for malware); BadMFS, a covert file system which stores all other components, and encrypts and hides them.

​In essence, Angelfire is but another resource in the CIA's apparently vast hacking arsenal, aimed at Windows users.

However, there is much to suggest the tool is a sub-par effort — despite BadMFS' obfuscatory promise, and the manual's claim that Angelfire aims to provide a "robust environment" for users, its authors concede there are "some limitations" they should be aware of prior to use.

A lengthy table listing issues then-known to the tool's development team follows.

Sloppy Work

The litany of bugs identified by developers suggests Angelfire could even fail at the first hurdle. Its initial compotnent, Solartime, does a heuristic check of an operating system at boot time to determine if it's possible to patch it — yet, it's possible this check will succeed, while the OS has changed in a manner that would cause a crash if patched.

"The heuristic algorithm is imperfect and can still have false positives. Solartime has a more restrictive setting that will only allow the patch to proceed if the OS has not changed. The downside is, if a new service pack or hotfix is applied, Solartime will not launch on bootup," the manual says.

​Furthermore, BadMFS cannot be installed if there is insufficient space on a drive, raising the prospect users could be alerted to the existence of the allegedly covert file with a standard system warning that it could not be copied. To remedy this prospective blunder, the manual suggests shrinking the file, to a minimum of two megabytes in size.

Other glitches could similarly notify users of the presence of malicious software installed — or in the process of being installed — on their computers.

For example, anti-virus and cybersecurity products could detect the presence of BadMFS by the existence of a file named "zf" — and users may see popup alerts if one of the Angelfire components crashed, which other issues suggest is a likely eventuality.

In addition, the Keystone component always disguises as a "C:\Windows\system32\svchost.exe" process, which would be inconsistent with the actual svchost.exe path on a system

​Other issues have no remedy — for instance, if Angelfire's container file is deleted, but Angelfire has not been uninstalled, it will continue to work on reboot until the disk clusters the container file occupies are overwritten by the computer's file system.

If this happens, the integrity check of the container file will fail, and Angelfire will allow the boot process to continue as normal — again allowing users to unthinkingly evade the tool's clutches.

In sum, Angelfire was evidently far from the CIA's best work — other tools in the intelligence agency's technological armory, documented in previous Vault 7 releases, appear to have been far more effective.

We Have the Technology