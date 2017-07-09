Register
23:26 GMT +309 July 2017
Live
    Search
    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, July 5 2017

    Gunpowder Hotspot: Pyongyang Warns of Nuclear War After US Live-Fire Drills

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120330

    The People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) has warned of imminent nuclear war following a US live-fire bombing run near its border on Friday, speedily implemented as a response to Pyongyang’s July 4 demonstration of what Washington believes to be its ability to strike the US mainland with an ICBM.

    In a Sunday editorial in the state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the DPRK accused Washington of engaging in "military provocations" designed to initiate nuclear conflict in the region.

    "The Korean peninsula is the largest gunpowder area in the world with the highest risk of nuclear war, and is the largest hot spot in the world where there is always a risk of nuclear war," reads the DPRK editorial, cited by RT.

    "[Washington] is surely spreading into a new world war," the Rodong Sinmun editorial asserted, adding that American military moves in the region were merely an attempt to distract from US President Donald Trump's "serious crisis of power" on Capitol Hill.

    Following Pyongyang's launch of what it claimed to be its first ICBM, the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting and the US deployed two B-18 strategic bombers to the region, carrying out live-fire bombing runs at a South Korean training range on Friday.

    The B-18 bombing runs were escorted by US, South Korean and Japanese fighter jets.

    The Pentagon, through its Pacific Command, tweeted that the runs "demonstrated America's ironclad commitment to the defense of our allies," according to RT.

    Moscow has provided proof to the United Nations that the missile Pyongyang launched on Tuesday was a mid-range, and not an intercontinental ballistic missile.

    Although Pyongyang has recently declared its intention to continue underground nuclear weapon test detonations, US intelligence agencies, monitoring satellite imagery of DPRK nuclear weapons testing facilities, said Sunday that between June 28 and July 5, "No significant new activity can be observed," cited by Yonhap.

    Pyongyang has detonated five underground nuclear bombs since the beginning of the 21st century: one each in 2006, 2009, and 2013; and two in 2016.

    Related:

    Something Must Be Done About ‘Problem and Menace’ of Pyongyang - Trump
    US Bombers Fly Over South Korea to Warn Off Pyongyang – Korean Air Force
    US, S. Korea, Japan to Press for Early Adoption of New Sanctions on Pyongyang
    Tags:
    ICBM, nuclear test, military drills, Rodong Sinmun, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan, United States, Russia, Pyongyang, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok