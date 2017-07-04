Register
16:06 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Machine-gunners going to a firing position. The Kursk Bulge.

    'Point of No Return' for Nazi Germany: 74th Anniversary of the Battle of Kursk

    © Sputnik/ Fedor Levshin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 13920

    Lying 315 miles south of Moscow and straddling the Kur, Tuskar and Seym Rivers, Kursk is a small, picturesque Russian city, home to around 500,000 citizens and the world's largest known iron-ore reserve. However, between July 4, 1943 and August 23, 1943 it hosted a titanic showdown between Nazi Germany's Wehrmacht, and the Soviet Union's Red Army.

    By 1943, Operation Barbarossa — the Axis invasion of the Soviet Union — was in dire straits. After several stunning initial successes, the Red Army had turned the tide in epic victories at Moscow in 1941, and Stalingrad in 1942, and the Wehrmacht was now in retreat.

    Kursk was a last ditch effort, in which Nazi Germany committed unprecedented resources into tipping the balance of war in their favor — or at least stopping the inexorable advance of Soviet forces.

    In all, 900,000 Nazi troops, 10,000 artillery guns, 2,700 tanks and 2,000 aircraft — roughly a third of German's entire military might — were concentrated there.

    ​The Nazis' aim was to encircle and crush five Soviet armies, a quintet that stood poised to Marshal Rokossovsky's Central Army and Marshal Vatutin's Voronezh Army in a brutal pincer movement. 

    The Kursk Bulge
    © Sputnik/
    The Kursk Bulge

    While obviously a desirable military objective, the strategy had political considerations at its core — the Soviet leadership were becoming increasingly frustrated at the unwillingness of the Western allies to open up a second front, and ease some of the intense burden they had struggled under ever since 1941, and Hitler knew success in the East could permanently derail the burgeoning association between the Soviet Union, US and UK.

    Moreover, it would prove Nazi Germany had only been severely maimed, not fatally wounded, at Stalingrad.

    Planning for operation began in February 1943, but Adolf Hitler was keen to delay the strike as long as possible, despite Field Marshal Erick von Manstein's desire to launch as soon as possible.

    Knowing the role played by the unforgiving Soviet winter on Barbarossa, the Fuhrer wanted to bide time until the ground had thoroughly thawed — moreover, his love of the new Tiger tank, of which he thought one battalion was worth a division of any other tank, convinced Hitler to delay until more were available.

    At a production rate of 12 per week, Manstein faced a long wait — during which the Red Army made their position virtually impregnable.

    ​Come July 4, Soviet forces were well prepared — in some areas they occupied, artillery regiments outnumbered infantry by five to one, with over 20,000 guns trained on the Wehrmacht, including over 6,000 76.2mm anti-tank guns and 920 Katyusha multiple rocket launchers.

    © RIA Novosti/Avrora. Daria Voszegova, Andrey Gradov
    Hand to Hand Combat and Burning Tanks at Battle of Kursk Reenactment

    Moreover, with the help of Kursk's entire civilian population, the Red Army had dug around 5,000 kilometers of trenches, equipped with barbed wire, electrified obstacles and flamethrowers.

    Some Soviet defensive zones were six kilometers deep, and 2,200 anti-tank and 2,500 anti-personnel mines had been laid across every single mile of the front, a density four times that which had defended Stalingrad.

    In all, over half a million anti-tank mines and nearly 440,000 anti-personnel mines were laid.

    Nonetheless, the Wehrmacht began their assault July 4 in the village of Prokhorovka. Fighting would last for 50 days.

    World War II is a conflict heaving with mindboggling statistics, and Kursk gives birth to some of the most astonishing — a combined three million troops, eight thousand tanks and five thousand warplanes were involved, and its constituent clashes include history's biggest tank battle, and costliest single day of aerial warfare.

    ​When compared with the Battle of Britain, the Bulge, D-Day, El Alamein or Midway, the clash for civilization at Kursk is obscure in the West — rarely mentioned in mainstream discourse and seemingly recognized only by a few professional historians. However, those who possess even a cursory knowledge of Kursk are keenly aware of its seismic significance, and believe it to be the most significant clash of World War II.

    In this June 6, 1944 file photo, first wave beach battalion Ducks lay low under the fire of Nazi guns on the beach of southern France on D-Day, June 6, 1944 during World War II. One invader operates a walkie talkie radio directing other landing craft to the safest spots for unloading their parties of fighting men.
    © AP Photo/
    D-Day's 73rd Anniversary: Why Everything You Know About the Landings Is Wrong

    Among them is the eminent Dennis Showalter — in his book Armor and Blood, Showalter concludes the fight was the Eastern Front's "transition point… its point of no return."

    After Kursk, never again did the Nazis step bravely and confidently into a new day, pushed as they were into a virtually perpetual defensive standing in Europe.

    Conversely, had the Wehrmacht prevailed, the tide of war could've been decisively turned in their direction — potentially leading to the defeat of the Soviet Union, and the triumph of Nazi Germany in Europe, if not the world itself.

    When Western troops landed in Normandy, June 6, 1944, they met disheveled German forces with no air cover, lacking fuel and supplies — had the Red Army not triumphed at Kursk, the invading American, British and Canadian troops would have encountered the Nazis at full strength, and D-Day may well not have succeeded.

    Related:

    The Battle of Kursk: 70 Years On
    Hand to Hand Combat and Burning Tanks at Battle of Kursk Reenactment
    Heroes of the Battle of Kursk
    KURSK MARKS 61ST ANNIVERSARY OF VICTORY IN BATTLE OF KURSK
    Tags:
    tiger tanks, main battle tank, battle, tank, conflict, war, Battle of Kursk, World War II, Nazi Germany, Winston Churchill, Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Nazi Germany, USSR, Russia, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok