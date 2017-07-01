Lockheed Martin to Design Live Fire Training Ranges for Saudi National Guard

© AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman Lockheed Martin Gets Hundreds of Millions to Provide F-35 Mission Gear

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a more than $55 million foreign military sales contract for the design and development of live fire ranges for the Saudi Arabian National Guard, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Orlando, Florida was awarded a $55,500,000… foreign military sales (Saudi Arabia) contract for the design, development… and training for Saudi Arabian Ministry National Guard live fire ranges," the release said on Friday.

Lockheed Martin will also provide testing, managing, documenting, installing and providing hardware, software and spares, the Defense Department added and the contract is estimated to be completion in almost five years by June 14, 2022, the release said.