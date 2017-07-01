Lockheed Martin to Design Live Fire Training Ranges for Saudi National Guard

"Lockheed Martin Corporation [of] Orlando, Florida was awarded a $55,500,000… foreign military sales (Saudi Arabia) contract for the design, development… and training for Saudi Arabian Ministry National Guard live fire ranges," the release said on Friday.
Lockheed Martin will also provide testing, managing, documenting, installing and providing hardware, software and spares, the Defense Department added and the contract is estimated to be completion in almost five years by June 14, 2022, the release said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)