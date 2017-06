© AFP 2017/ SAM YEH Pentagon Approves Massive Sale of Missiles, Torpedoes to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sikorsky was awarded a more than $3.7-billion contract to manufacture Black Hawk helicopters for Saudi Arabia and provide engineering support services, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $3,767,831,006 firm-fixed-price foreign military sales (Saudi Arabia) contract for a Black Hawk multi-year production effort," the release said on Friday. "[The contract is] to include associated services for program system management, engineering, technical data and publications."