Register
22:08 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Army in pictures

    Why Russia is Prepared to Shell Out for a New Aircraft Carrier Design

    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 21920

    Russian Navy Deputy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Viktor Bursuk has confirmed that the Navy has plans to build a new aircraft carrier. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, military observer Andrei Golovatyuk emphasized that while aircraft carriers are an expensive military tool, they are an important one.

    Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2017) in St. Petersburg Wednesday, Bursuk confirmed that the Russian Navy would be building an aircraft carrier, and that it was looking at designs by the Krylov State Research Center, as well as other projects.

    Model of the Project 23000E 'Shtorm', Russia's prospective new carrier design
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev
    Russian Navy Confirms Plans to Build New Aircraft Carrier
    At the moment, the Russian Navy has a single aircraft carrier – the Admiral Kuznetsov, commissioned by the Soviet Navy in late 1990. Categorized by the Russian Navy as a heavy aircraft carrying cruiser, the Admiral Kuznetsov is undergoing preparation for modernization following its deployment to Syria last year. Bursuk confirmed to reporters that modernization of the vessel will begin next year.

    After modernization is complete, military experts expect the Admiral Kuznetsov to continue to serve in the Navy for at least another two decades.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik and asked to comment on Bursuk's remarks, military expert and Ret. Col. Andrei Golovatyuk emphasized the importance of having a new carrier design for the Russian Navy.

    "An aircraft carrier is a very expensive thing," the expert said. "Not every country with a fleet can afford one. But modern challenges and threats have nonetheless led to the view that an aircraft carrier fleet should be developed, including in our country."

    The Russian Navy's frigate Admiral Grigorovich sails in the Bosphorus on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey April 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yoruk Isik
    Demand for Russian Warships Skyrockets Amid Syria Campaign
    In Golovatyuk's view, ideally, each of the Russian Navy's ocean-going fleets (Northern, Baltic, Black and Pacific) would best be served by two carriers each.

    In any case, the observer noted that a new carrier would give the Navy a range of new opportunities, and new weapons designs which could be carried over to other projects.

    "A modern aircraft carrier means new radio equipment, a new power plant, new conditions for crew accommodation and flight personnel, which is very important for long campaigns, and of course, modern weaponry," Golovatyuk explained.

    As far as the Admiral Kuznetsov was concerned, the military analyst suggested that this ship will have one very important possible role to fulfill following its modernization, even given the presence of newer, more advanced carriers.

    "According to the global classification, the Admiral Kuznetsov is not an aircraft carrier, but an aircraft-carrying cruiser. It is armed with missiles. And, in accordance with the Montreux Convention, it has a right to enter the Black Sea. US aircraft carriers for example, do not have this right, because they are legally considered aircraft carriers. And in the Black Sea we need to have aircraft carrier in order to be able to solve military tasks in the Middle East or the Mediterranean Sea," Golovatyuk said.

    The Krylov design bureau project referred to by Deputy Commander-in-Chief Bursuk is Project 23000E Shtorm, the world's largest prospective aircraft carrier, co-designed by Krylov and the Nevskoye Design Bureau.

    Model of the Project 23000E 'Shtorm' aircraft carrier
    © Wikipedia/ Artem Tkachenko
    Model of the Project 23000E 'Shtorm' aircraft carrier

    Estimates of the prospective vessel's likely price tag vary dramatically, ranging from $6.15 to $17.5 billion US. The Shtorm-class supercarrier would be nuclear powered, displace 100,000 metric tons, carry a 4,000-man crew, 90 fighters, and next generation air defense, including the S-500 air defense platform, whose development is expected to wrap up in the near future. 

    A PAK FA T-50 fighter jet
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Russia's New 5th Generation Fighter Jet Just Turned Into a Deadly 'Ship Slayer'
    Experts say that the new heavy aircraft carrier would take between 7-10 years to develop, with its weapons systems taking up to 15 years to develop. The preliminary design calls for a complement of MiG-29K fighter jets, along with a naval version of Russia's new T-50 fifth generation multirole fighter, plus AWACS planes and the trusty Ka-27 naval choppers.

    A T-50 fighter performs demonstration flight during the International Aerospace Salon (MAKS 2015) in Zhukovsky near Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    A T-50 fighter performs demonstration flight during the International Aerospace Salon (MAKS 2015) in Zhukovsky near Moscow

    Russia's modern aircraft carrier design knowhow stretches back to the Soviet period, with the Project 1143.5 Kuznetsov-class complemented by Project 1143.7 Ulyanovsk – a never-finished, nuclear-powered, 321 m-long carrier displacing 75,000 metric tons and a crew of 3,400.

    The Ulyanovsk-class vessel would have had the capability to carry up to 68 aircraft, including 44 Su-33 and/or MiG-29 fighters, 6 Yak-44 early warning aircraft, and 18 Kamov Ka-27 and Ka-27PS ASW and air-sea rescue helicopters. The ship was laid down in 1988, but scrapped at 20% completion in the early 1990s due to budget constraints and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's desire to end the Cold War arms race with the United States.

    Three decades later, the Russian Navy seems to be preparing to pick up where the Soviet Navy left off, and then some.

    Plans for the Ulyanovsk nuclear aircraft carrier.
    © Wikipedia/ K.E.Sergeev
    Plans for the Ulyanovsk nuclear aircraft carrier.

    Related:

    Russian Navy Confirms Plans to Build New Aircraft Carrier
    Demand for Russian Warships Skyrockets Amid Syria Campaign
    Pentagon Dusts Off Retired Warships as US Navy Expansion Program Falters
    Too Close for Comfort: Russia's Zircon Surges Ahead in Hypersonic Missile Race
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Meet Russia's New Ka-52-Equipped Lavina-Class Amphibious Assault Ship
    How Russia and China Could Respond to Pentagon's Newest Supercarrier
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, Russian Navy, Viktor Bursuk, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Winners of the 2017 iPhone Photography Awards Announced
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok