Russian Navy Confirms Plans to Build New Aircraft Carrier

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik)The Russian Navy plans the construction of a new aircraft carrier to accompany the Admiral Kuznetsov, Vice-Adm. Viktor Bursuk, deputy navy commanded in charge of procurement, said Wednesday.

"The Navy will build an aircraft carrier," Bursuk told reporters at the International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg.

He said the Krylov State Research Center had submitted a carrier mock-up and added that additional designs are being looked at.

The work to modernize Admiral Kuznetsov, the Russian Navy’s only aircraft carrier, will begin in 2018, ice-Adm. Viktor Bursuk, deputy navy commander in charge of procurement, said Wednesday.

"Next year, in 2018, we shall begin the modernization of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier," Bursuk said at an international navy show in St Petersburg.

In October 2016, a Russian naval group, headed by the Admiral Kuznetsov which also included the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser and, the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate, and support vessels, deployed for three months to the Mediterranean Sea to support Russian combat operations in Syria.