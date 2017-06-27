Register
04:04 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    US Navy guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67)

    US Navy Officer Court-Martialed as Part of Massive Corruption Probe

    © AFP 2017/ TINA M. ACKERMAN / US NAVY
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 3730

    A US Navy officer has been charged by a military tribunal with crimes related to the enormous “Fat Leonard” corruption case, where numerous high-level Navy officials have been accused of providing classified information to Singapore-based maritime supplier Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA) in exchange for bribes and prostitutes.

    Commander David Alex Morales, 49, a former pilot of a US Navy F/A-18 Hornet, has been accused of bribery, graft, prostitution and adultery. Gifts included travel, stays at luxury hotels, tickets to see Spanish musician Julio Iglesias, and "four suckling pigs". Morales has also been accused of lying to his commanders and failing to report at least one foreign contract.

    Between 2012 and 2013, Morales has been accused of conspiring with Leonard Francis to influence ship schedules to give GDMA a competitive advantage in contracts with US Navy vessels. Francis, the "Fat Leonard" who gives the scandal its name (due to his reported 350 pound frame,) is the president of GDMA and has pled guilty to orchestrating the massive conspiracy that the Washington Post called "perhaps the worst national-security breach of its kind to hit the Navy since the end of the Cold War."

    Spy
    © Photo: pixabay
    US Navy Officer Sentenced For Deliberate Sharing Classified Info, Multiple Discipline Violations

    Prosecutor Cmdr. Angela Tang presented text messages and emails exchanged between Leonard and Morales. According to a Navy statement, the messages proved that Leonard supplied Morales with valuable gifts, and Morales in turn supplied information on personnel and unclassified ship movements.

    There is no evidence that Morales leaked classified information, according to prosecutors. This means he will dodge a charge of espionage. Morales' defense attorney, Frank Spinner, argued against the charges of bribery and graft, saying that there was no evidence of either in Morales and Leonard's communications.

    Morales is a 30-year veteran of the Navy, having enlisted in 1987 and having worked as first a fighter pilot, then a logistics officer. According to Tang, Morales was a late addition to the conspiracy that dates back to the early 2000's. 

    Over 200 people, including 30 admirals, have been investigated in relation to the "Fat Leonard" conspiracy. In June 2016, Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau was convicted of making a false official statements to cover for Leonard and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Three other admirals have been disciplined by the military. An additional eight Naval officers, including one admiral, were indicted in March 2017. 

    A gavel
    © AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley
    Ex-US Naval Attache Sentenced to Prison in Fraud, Corruption Scandal

    "The sharks have been prosecuted. What's left is the minnows," said Spinner.

    However, Morales is the first of those charged to be prosecuted in a military court, instead of a federal one. "The Navy is clearly invested in getting this right," said former Marine and military attorney Robert Brackwell. "I'm glad to see them pursuing an officer at court-martial for what I see as very serious misconduct who might otherwise escape criminal prosecution. That said, I also believe if the Navy had been allowed by U.S. DoJ to handle all these cases from the start, there would have been a few token cases and the entire matter would have withered away without a single flag officer facing a judge."

    Related:

    US Ambassador Accuses UN Human Rights Council of Being 'So Corrupt'
    JP Morgan to Pay $264Mln to Settle US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Charges
    Suspect in Marines Nude Photo Sharing Scandal Facing Court-Martial
    ‘Missing’ US Sailor Found Alive on Ship Now Faces Court Martial
    Court Martialed West Point Cadet Kicked Out After Drug Dealing Conviction
    Tags:
    court martial, corruption, Fat Leonard, Boeing F/A-18C Hornet, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, US Navy, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok