Norwegian-US Brotherhood in Arms Triggers New Arms Race

Recently it became known that the US Marine Corps and Norway could double or even triple the stockpiles of military ammunition stored in the Trondheim area in northern Norway in the event of an emergency, such as a hypothetical war with Russia.
At the same time, the US would also like to increase the preparedness for rapid deployment. To test this scenario, Strategic Mobility Exercise (Stratmobex) was held in May 2017, when US marines and their Norwegian colleagues quickly withdrew 500 heavy units, including tanks, from the depots. Furthermore, drills of this kind have become frequent. In January, the US Marine Corps stationed a rotary force of 300 men, whose goal is to uphold the equipment, maintain preparedness and hold drills with the Norwegian army.
In Norway, this is being presented as a precaution needed to hold back "aggressive" Russia. Incidentally, Norwegian cooperation with the US took off in 2014, roughly at the same time when relations with Russia began to sour. Before 2014, the Norwegian and Russian Navies conducted joint exercises in the Barents Sea and were on friendly terms.
In 2015, however, Norwegian Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg said that her country was ready to participate in the European missile defense system, which may include a new US radar on the polar island of Vardø near the Russian border.
In addition to the US radar, Norway is modernizing its missile defense systems at Ørland and Evenes military bases, where soon-to-be-delivered F-35 aircraft will be deployed together with five new P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, which will be tasked with monitoring Russian submarines. The increased range of missiles is claimed to be a measure to protect both Norwegian facilities and the allied infrastructure in the northern part of the country.
While Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg admitted it herself that no military attack from Russia is expected, Norway nevertheless continues to build up its military capabilities in the region, forcing Russia to respond. While nobody calls this creeping militarization a "new Cold War," both countries are nevertheless being drawn into an arms race.
