Register
18:55 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese People's Liberation Army cadets take part in a bayonet drills at the PLA's Armoured Forces Engineering Academy Base

    Rising Power: Why China's Military Revamp Plan Concerns Pentagon

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    259360

    The Pentagon recently submitted to the United States Congress its annual report assessing the capabilities of China’s military and related issues of US national security.

    Chines Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying dismissed the report as making "irresponsible" remarks about China's steps to maintain its territorial sovereignty and safety.

    "We hope the US will abandon this Cold War mentality and look at China's military development rationally and safeguard bilateral relations by taking concrete action," said Hua Cunying.

    Bases, Cyberattacks, Defense Budget

    A Chinese People's Liberation Army soldier watches the position of members of a guard of honor as they prepare for a welcome ceremony for visiting Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013.
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    China Seeks to Transform Army as Military Tensions Grow on Korean Peninsula
    This year’s report contains several controversial conclusions that provoked criticism from Beijing.

    First, the Pentagon accused China’s military of conducting cyberattacks around the world, including on American government systems.

    "Computer systems around the world, including those owned by the US government, continued to be targeted by China-based intrusions through  2016. These and past intrusions focused on accessing networks and extracting information. China uses its cyber capabilities to support intelligence collection against US diplomatic, economic, and defense industrial base sectors," the document reads.

    Second, the Pentagon says that China wants to create a global network of overseas military bases, starting, for example, from Pakistan.

    "In February 2016, China began construction of a military base in Djibouti that could be complete within the next year. China likely will seek to establish additional military bases in countries with which it has longstanding, friendly relationships and similar strategic interests, such as Pakistan, and in which there is a precedent for hosting foreign militaries," the report read.

    In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua
    Mattis Says US to Oppose China’s Island Construction in South China Sea
    Third, the US accuses China of an aggressive policy in the South China Sea, including military construction on the Spratly Islands. For the first time, the report mentioned "maritime militia."

    According to the document, the China Maritime Militia (CMM) is a subset of China’s national militia, an armed reserve force of civilians available for mobilization to perform basic support duties. The Pentagon said that China uses the CMM and fishermen to project force in disputed waters.

    Finally, the Chinese military continues preparations to seize Taiwan in the event of a crisis.

    "China’s leaders remain focused on developing the capabilities to deter or defeat adversary power projection and counter third-party intervention – including by the United States – during a crisis or conflict," the report read.

    Djibouti US Group
    © AP Photo/ Jason Straziuso
    New Chinese Military Base in Africa Presents Security Concerns for US
    The Pentagon also noted that China’s defense budget is larger than official data say. US military analysts also suggested that despite a slowdown in the economy, Beijing is likely to increase military spending.

    "Using 2016 prices and exchange rates, the DoD [US Department of Defense] estimates that China’s total military-related spending for 2016 exceeded $180 billion U.S. dollars; however, it is difficult to estimate actual military expenses, largely due to China’s poor accounting transparency," the document read.

    According to official data, China’s military budget in 2016 was nearly $144 billion.

    Technological Ambitions

    J-10 fighter jet
    © Sputnik/ Maria Chapligina
    Eye in the Sky: China Rolls Out Advanced Radar for Jet Fighters
    The Pentagon also placed much emphasis on the military-technical development of the Chinese armed forces.

    According to the report, in 2015, China established the Strategic Committee of Science, Technology and Industry Development for National Defense. In 2016, China’s Central Military Committee established a new commission, the Science and Technology Commission. Both agencies are aimed at promoting civil-military integration and developing dual-purpose technologies.

    In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the military should focus on advanced technology.

    In 2016, the five-year plan for 2016-2020 was adopted. It outlined the main spheres for R&D in the military, including space and aviation engines, quantum technology, hypersonic technology, robotics, artificial intelligence and space exploration.

    In this photograph taken on November 24, 2011 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers take part in the Pakistan-China anti-terrorist drill as they wrap up their two-week military exercise in Jhelum, 85 kilometres southeast of Islamabad
    © AFP 2017/ AAMIR QURESHI
    China's Military Budget Grows by 8.5% Despite Economic Slowdown - Pentagon
    According to US military analysts, some civil technologies are likely to be crucial for the Chinese military, including new materials, lasers, underwater monitoring systems and virtual reality.

    The report noted that in recent years, China has grown less dependent on foreign technology in the military, including in the army, navy and space. At the same time, there are several less developed industries in China, including engine manufacturing, electronics and high-precision engineering tools.

    China seeks some high-tech components and major end items from abroad that it has difficulty producing domestically, including from Russia and Ukraine. China also attracts specialists from abroad and establishes overseas R&D centers. Moreover, China utilizes a wide range of espionage activities to support its military modernization.

    Related:

    China's Army Reform Will Result in a 'Capable, Always Combat Ready' Force
    Pentagon Says China Will Likely Set Up More Military Bases in Friendly Countries
    Pentagon Blues: US Worried by China's Growing Military Cooperation With Russia
    Military Buildup: China Installs Anti-Frogman Guns in South China Sea
    Tags:
    defense industry, military modernization, defense budget, military, Pentagon, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok