Register
23:16 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Philippines Daesh Militants

    Commanding General Ousted As Philippines Struggles to Crush Daesh Insurgency

    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 45230

    Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson of the Philippine Army claims Daesh’s invasion of Marawi City and the spiraling security crisis the sudden attack spawned is "not the reason" Brig. Gen. Nixon Fortes, the general tasked with combating hostile elements on the island of Mindanao, has been let go.

    However, an unnamed source told Reuters the decision was indeed driven by the commander’s failure to marshal troops to Mindanao island’s Marawi City despite substantial intelligence indicating the Maute criminal syndicate and foreign jihadists were assembling there.

    If true, the lapse isn’t the only unforced error anti-Daesh forces in the Philippines have committed over the past few days.

    The general’s ouster occurs just two day after a government bomb accidentally “missed” its Daesh target and “hit our troops," killing 11 government soldiers, the Philippine defense secretary said.  Two bombs were intended for Daesh positions, "but the second one missed … there must be some mistake there,” Secretary Delfin Lorenzana explained, according to CNN Philippines.

    A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and explosions were heard in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Erik De Castro
    Manila Attack May Have Been 'Robbery' and Not Daesh-Linked Terror Attack

    So far, the eleven days of fighting between the insurgents and government forces in Marawi City has resulted in the deaths of 19 civilians, 120 insurgents and 39 Philippine security personnel. 

    "If there’s open defiance, you will die," Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has told the militants. 

    The president, who is from Mindanao, has admitted that some of his family members pledge loyalty to Daesh.

    "I have cousins on the other side," Duterte said in an outspoken end-of-year interview. "You are you and I am me and I said, 'if we meet in one corner, so be it,'" he continued. The belligerent leader, who declared 60 days of martial law on Mindanao, has threatened to literally eat terrorists as long their remains are seasoned with salt and vinegar. 

    Government forces expect to miss their deadline to eradicate the uprising by the end of Friday, defense officials said. Spokesman Restituto Padilla said "I don’t think we can meet the deadline to completely free Marawi of every single armed element on every street."

    Marawi City
    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    Daesh Invasion: Foreign Jihadists Repel Army Attacks in the Philippines

    Last week, the government declared that they were officially under invasion and that Marawi had fallen to Daesh militants occupying a majority of the city’s strategic positions, Sputnik reported.

    The pro-Islamic State factions, Abu Sayyaf and Maute, are led by emir Isnilon Hapilon. Both have long been active in the Philippines, with Abu Sayyaf maintaining a campaign of high-profile kidnappings and executions. 

    Hours before the invasion began, Duterte told RT the US in general and CIA in particular sought to disrupt and destabilize his administration.

    Related:

    German Woman Allegedly Uses Telegram App to Recruit Indian Youth to Join Daesh
    Afghan Security Forces Foil Series of Daesh Terror Plots in Country's East
    Coalition Has No Information to Share Yet on Death of Daesh News Agency Founder
    Founder of Daesh News Agency Killed in US Coalition Strike in Syria - Activists
    Over 100,000 Syrians Flee Raqqa Due to Operation to Liberate City From Daesh
    Tags:
    terror, Abu Sayyaf, Maute, Daesh, Rodrigo Duterte, Mindanao
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok