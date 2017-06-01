Trouble in Paradise: Norway to 'Follow EU' in Its 'Divorce' With US

For dutiful NATO member Norway, the frictions within the alliance are indeed bad news. The Norwegian is heavily supported by the US at the same time when Oslo is stepping up its cooperation with fellow Nordic countries.
"We are totally integrated with the US. The US is and remains the only allied country capable of offering any special support. This is the reality of realpolitik," Karsten Friis, a researcher from the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI), told the Norwegian newspaper Klassekampen.
"How things are today is one thing, but how things will evolve is another. A security policy oriented on Europe is becoming increasingly important in the years to come," Karsten Friis said, advocating a closer Nordic cooperation, as well as closer ties with Germany. According to Friis, the US and Europe may develop different priorities, which may prompt closer integration in Europe, which Norway would gladly join.
According to Kate Hansen Bundt, Secretary-General of the Norwegian Atlantic Committee, Angela Merkel's sharp words rather reflected her annoyance after three days with Donald Trump than a new political reality.
"It is not true that an EU army is ready to take over should NATO be falling apart," Kate Hansen Bundt said, stressing the problems surrounding the strengthening of the pan-EU military cooperation. "When the Brits leave, the biggest obstacle disappears. On the other hand, though, Britain is one of NATO's strongest military forces, which is why they'll take away much of what is needed to build a strong defense," she added.
"If there is an attack on a European country, the Americans will be there [to defend]," Janne Haaland Matlary said. Nevertheless, he emphasized the drastic need of boosting EU defense expenditure to be able to tackle Europe's own problems, even if the US remains a "major deterrent force." "It is obvious that Europeans cannot continue as free passengers," Janne Haaland Matlary said.
The EU military cooperation is still facing a number of problems, though. Today, the EU's defense industry is exempt from the common rules of free competition, and a number of EU member states retain protective legislature to prevent the loss of jobs.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)