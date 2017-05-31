Register
19:50 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency

    Shocking Revelation: How THAAD Entered South Korea Without President’s Approval

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 14310

    A scandal is brewing in South Korea in connection with the deployment of the US missile defense system THAAD. It turns out that four units were delivered not only without the official permission of local authorities, but even the head of the South Korean state being notified.

    Could this situation point to a rift in relations between the US and South Korea?

    On Tuesday South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered an investigation into the secret entry of four rocket launchers into the country under the US missile defense program, presidential chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan said at a press briefing.

    The president ordered to reveal who had authorized the secret entry of rocket launchers and why this was not disclosed.

    Firstly, the South Korean government did give permission to import THAAD, but only for two units. The four additional ones were delivered without official permission.

    Secondly, the president of the country was simply not informed about this step. The country's defense ministry was aware of the unauthorized delivery, but did not inform Moon Jae-in about it.

    The exact reasons why the South Korean military, in fact, deceived its own president, are unknown, but one of the possible explanations lies on the surface.

    Moon Jae-in, like the ruling Joint Democratic Party from which he was elected, is very skeptical about the THAAD missile defense system.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    S Korea to Consider Sending THAAD System Back to US - Ruling Party Leader
    This was one of the reasons for the hasty issuance of permits for the importation of installations ordered by the previous government. It was known that the new president would not approve the deployment of THAAD in South Korea. So, in order to avoid that, the previous government accelerated the deployment process.

    In mid-May, the head of the Democratic Party said that the THAAD missile launcher could be returned to the US if experts find violations of South Korean legislation. In particular, he noted that the decision to place them had to be adopted by the parliament, and that was not done in this case.

    Now, after two weeks, a blatant violation has been revealed – the importation of very powerful and very effective foreign weapons into the country was achieved without official permission and even without the head of state being notified. 

    There is another aspect to his situation.

    A month ago, US President Donald Trump demanded that South Korea pay a billion dollars for these supplied launchers. His demand was categorically refused by the previous South Korean government, which was at that time represented by the ministry of defense.

    Right after this incident was made public, US security forces very quickly disavowed the statement said by their president, assuring that the US will take on all the costs of deploying the THAAD missile defense system in South Korea. 

    Why would they do this? 

    It seems that the representatives of the US law enforcement agencies were perfectly aware of the fact that the launchers were brought to South Korea, in fact, illegally. They also knew about the very serious resistance in South Korean society, especially among its elites, to the very idea of the THAAD missile defense system being deployed. 

    Protesters hold a cutout of U.S. President Donald Trump and images of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and U.S. missile defense system THAAD, right, on a map of Korean Peninsula during a rally against U.S. deployment of the aircraft carrier to the Korean Peninsula, near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    What is Behind Trump's $1 Billion Bill for THAAD to South Korea
    Trump, however, like his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, might well have been unaware of this, hence his statements demanding money for the US product. He was genuinely convinced that the US is doing a good deed for South Korea, for which it must pay.

    Where this scandal will lead to, only time will tell but for now, it seems like both sides have some serious talking to do.

    In July 2016, Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea's Seongju County amid growing tensions spurred by North Korea's ballistic and nuclear tests. The THAAD system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.

    In April, the first elements of the THAAD system were installed at the site of a former golf course in Seongju. According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the system is expected to be completely installed by the end of the year, with a number of its functions already in operation. 

    The THAAD deployment has been criticized by a number of countries, including Russia and neighboring China.

    Related:

    Trump’s $110 Billion Saudi Arms Deal Could Include THAAD
    US to Supply Saudi Arabia With THAAD, Patriot Missile Systems
    THAAD Missile Defense System Sends Chinese Tourists to South Korea Packing
    'There is Very Little Moon Jae-in Can Do About THAAD Deployment in South Korea'
    Moon Victory in S. Korea Offers Hope for THAAD System Withdrawal - Activist
    Tags:
    illegal, deployment, scandal, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok