Pentagon Awards $76 Million to Support Afghan Air Force's Chopper Fleet

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US contractor MD Helicopters won more than $76 million to provide logistics support for the Afghan Air Force’s chopper fleet, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
The MD 530F Cayuse Warrior is an armed helicopter built by MD Helicopters and is designed to operate in hot weather environments.
The copter enhances scout attack, armed escort and close air attack capabilities of the Afghan Air Force, according to published reports.
