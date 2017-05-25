Register
25 May 2017
    Iraqi special forces soldiers move toward the front line during fighting against Daesh in western Mosul, Iraq, March 17, 2017.

    Iraq Orders Probe Into Reported Abuses by Mosul Troops

    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Military & Intelligence
    Iraq’s Interior Minister on Wednesday ordered a full and transparent investigation into alleged abuses perpetrated by an elite Iraqi police unit participating in the campaign to oust Daesh militants from Mosul.

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani visits the election office in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. Picture taken May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ President.ir/Handout
    Rouhani: Iran to Continue Supporting Syria, Iraq in Anti-Terror Fight
    The probe comes in response to a report by the German magazine Der Spiegel, which claimed the Interior Ministry's Emergency Response Division (ERD) committed abuses such as rape, torture and targeted killings.

    The allegations were supported by photographs taken by Iraqi photographer Ali Arkady, who was embedded with the unit in the early months of the battle for Mosul. According to Arkady, his intention was to document the heroism of Iraqi forces, but instead, he witnessed torture, rapes and murders.

    One of his photos shows a detainee accused of being affiliated with Daesh hanging from the ceiling with his arms bent behind him. Another features a blindfolded man on the ground with an apparent uniformed soldier holding a knife to his ear. Arkady wrote in the article that a soldier repeatedly stabbed the man behind his ear, bragging that he learned the technique from US experts.

    DAESH signs are pictured in Bad el Beid area during a battle between Iraqi forces and DAESH militants, in the city Mosul, Iraq March 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Youssef Boudlal
    Nearly 200,000 Civilians Remain Under Daesh Control in Iraq’s Mosul - UN
    The ERD is one of the number of government security forces supported by a US-led anti-Daesh coalition that is in the final stages of liberating Mosul, but the report does not indicate that US troops took part in the abuse.

    Arkady claims, however, that nearby US troops were informed of a nighttime raid the unit carried out near Mosul in November and that the troops observed it from aerial drones. Coalition officials said they were looking into the allegations, noting that the US does not currently train or equip the ERD.

    "Any violation of the law of armed conflict would be unacceptable and should be investigated in a transparent manner," the coalition said in a statement.

    US Defense Department policies require that Iraqi Security Forces receiving Washington's assistance are strictly vetted to ensure compliance with the Leahy law, which prohibits the US from supporting units accused of human rights abuses for which there's credible evidence.

    According to Interior Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Saad Maan, the minister vowed to "take legal action in accordance with the laws and the Ministry of Interior against the wrongdoers."

