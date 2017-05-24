First Stage of Large-Scale Russian FSB Spetsnaz Drills Over in Crimea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The FSB said Tuesday that the units would conduct large-scale counter-terrorism exercises in Crimea on May 24-29 and the drills would involve about 2,000 servicemen.

It also said the two-stage drills would involve aircraft, sea vessels, armored vehicles, drones and advanced reconnaissance equipment.

In March, the Russian Airborne Forces held drills in Crimea, involving over 2,500 airborne troops and some 600 pieces of hardware.