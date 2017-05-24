Russia's FSB Spetsnaz Set to Hold Large-Scale Anti-Terrorism Drills in Crimea

"A total of about 2,000 servicemen will take part in the exercise," the FSB said in a statement.
According to the statement, the two-stage drills will involve aircraft, sea vessels, armored vehicles, drones and advanced reconnaissance equipment.
Crimea seceded from Ukraine to rejoin Russia in March 2014 following a referendum in which over 96 percent of voters supported the move. The West labeled the vote an illegal "annexation." Moscow has stated that the referendum fully complied with international law.
