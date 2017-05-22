Register
14:34 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    An S-400 Triumf air defense missile system, seen here during the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

    Russia Busy at Work Rebuilding Soviet-Era Air Defense Umbrella

    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30720

    Speaking to Russian media about the work being done to enhance and strengthen the Joint CIS Air Defense System, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev said that the creation of a united regional air defense system in the post-Soviet space serves as an excellent opportunity to strengthen the common air defense of Eurasia.

    In an interview for Krasnaya Zvezda ('Red Star'), the official newspaper of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Bondarev, who also serves as chair of the coordinating committee of the Joint Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Air Defense System, said there was a broader significance to the regional air defensive structure, work on which continues to progress.

    "On the one hand, the creation of unified regional systems promotes the further development of the Joint CIS Air Defense System, and on the other, it provides an excellent opportunity to strengthen the air defense in this particular geopolitical direction," Bondarev said.

    Air defense missile weapon system (ADS) Antei-2500 (left) and Air defense system (ADS) Buk-M2E presented at the open exhibition at 2016 ARMY Military Forum in exhibition and convention centre of Patriot military-patriotic recreation park of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Russia to Supply CSTO States With Advanced Copters, Air Defense Systems in 2017
    The commander explained that Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) members Russia, Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan have already worked out and signed agreements to improve cooperation within the Joint CIS Air Defense System, and improve the system's organization and coordination.

    "At the moment, work is underway on the practical implementation of these agreements. Similar agreements have been developed with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and presently they are undergoing procedures for inter-departmental approval," Bondarev added.

    The senior officer stressed that very close attention is being paid to the expanded military-technical cooperation going on in the framework of the Joint CIS Air Defense System. 

    Specifically, Bondarev explained that "the main of these measures include the supply of anti-aircraft missile systems to Kazakhstan, the provision of modern communications systems to Kyrgyzstan, the supply of aircraft and anti-aircraft missile technology to Tajikistan, and the supply of spare parts and equipment for air defense equipment in Armenia and Belarus."

    Servicemen load a Pechora-2M air defense complex of the Tajikistan armed forces during the 2013 Combat Commonwealth, a military drill for the CIS joint air defense system, at the Ashuluk training ground
    © Sputnik/ Mihail Mokrushin
    Servicemen load a Pechora-2M air defense complex of the Tajikistan armed forces during the 2013 Combat Commonwealth, a military drill for the CIS joint air defense system, at the Ashuluk training ground

    Over the space of two decades, members of the Joint CIS Air Defense System have taken part in dozens of joint air defense drills and war games involving fighters, bombers, long-range aviation, attack helicopters, radar surveillance and early warning systems, as well as anti-aircraft missile units and radioelectronic defense troops. 

    Bondarev revealed that at the moment, the assets of the Joint CIS Air Defense System include 19 aviation units, 38 anti-aircraft missile troops units, 15 radio-radar troops units, 9 air defense brigades, and three units of radioelectronic warfare troops. "The existing composition of forces and resources is sufficient for the successful completion of air defense tasks, but it can be increased if necessary," the senior officer said. 

    Airship
    © Sputnik/ Alex Aminev
    Russia's First Missile Defense Airship to Be Produced in Three Years
    Bondarev also pointed out that the training of specialists for the unified air defense system is being carried out at the Zhukov Air and Space Defense Academy in the Russian city of Tver. There, specialists from participant countries receive advanced training according to a unified standard.

    According to the commander, efforts to improve the work of the Joint CIS Air Defense System are conducted in accordance with the main directions of the agreement. "In the near future, the current draft document will be submitted for consideration by the Council of the Heads of State of the CIS, in accordance with established procedure," he said.

    Russian, Belarusian air forces and air-defense forces conduct joint exercise at Telemba center
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Yepanchintsev
    Russian, Belarusian air forces and air-defense forces conduct joint exercise at Telemba center

    Triumf S-400 anti air missile systems
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Russian Servicemen Carry Out Simulated S-400 Rocket Launches Near Moscow - MoD
    The concept of a united aerospace defense space in the post-Soviet space was approved by the organization's Defense Ministers on June 15, 2016. On November 30, 2016, the Council approved draft guidelines for the adoption of a united system of aerospace defense. They outline measures to improve the regulatory legal framework for cooperation, and to improve the organization and management of the integrated air defense system. Plans exist to create specialized subsystems devoted to reconnaissance, early warning to air and space attack, as well as measures to defeat and suppress enemy attacks.

    On Sunday, Dmitri Shugaev, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the body charged with managing military-technical cooperation with other states, told Sputnik that Russia was on track to continue supplying advanced defense products, including helicopters, air defense system and armored vehicles, to CSTO countries including Belarus, Armenia and Kazakhstan. 

    Related:

    Russia to Supply CSTO States With Advanced Copters, Air Defense Systems in 2017
    New Defense Program: 'Russia to Rely on Innovative Intellectual Weapons'
    Russia's First Missile Defense Airship to Be Produced in Three Years
    Russian Servicemen Carry Out Simulated S-400 Rocket Launches Near Moscow - MoD
    How Gorbachev Destroyed the USSR's Military Space Program, & What It Cost Russia
    Russia Air Defenses in Far East on High Alert Amid Pyongyang Missile Test
    What Was a US Spy Plane Searching for Along Russia's Borders on V-Day?
    Tags:
    joint air defense, interview, Aerospace Defense Forces (VKO), Commonwealth of Independent States, Viktor Bondarev, Eurasia, Russia, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok