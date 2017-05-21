Register
18:51 GMT +321 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Air defense missile weapon system (ADS) Antei-2500 (left) and Air defense system (ADS) Buk-M2E presented at the open exhibition at 2016 ARMY Military Forum in exhibition and convention centre of Patriot military-patriotic recreation park of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

    Russia to Supply CSTO States With Advanced Copters, Air Defense Systems in 2017

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 81 0 0

    Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), stated that Russia will continue defense products supplies to Belarus, Armenia and Kazakhstan in 2017.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, second right, speak with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, as he attends a meeting with top military and leaders of military industry in the Defense Ministry in in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 11, 2016
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Russia Sets Priority for Boosting Defense Cooperation With CIS, CSTO, SCO - Defense Minister
    MINSK (Sputnik) — Russia plans to supply its partners within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with new weapons systems in 2017, including helicopters, air defense systems and armored vehicles, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told Sputnik Sunday.

    "In 2017, Russia will continue defense products supplies in accordance with the mentioned above treaties [Russian defense cooperation agreements with Belarus, Armenia and Kazakhstan]. This, first of all, includes aviation equipment, in particular, helicopters, air defense systems and armored vehicles," Shugaev said.

    Besides, the CSTO may implement a plan in the coming years prescribing arming its rapid response forces with weapons on a free of charge basis, according to Acting Secretary General of CSTO Valery Semerikov.

    First Deputy Kremlin Chief of Staff Vyacheslav Volodin at Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with newly elected heads of Russia's regions at the Moscow Kremlin, September 17, 2014
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Cooperation Among PACE, CSTO Parliamentary Assemblies Promising - Lawmaker
    "The plan prescribing what types of military equipment and products and when should be delivered to a specific state was prepared and nearly coordinated with all states, and it was expected to take effect in 2015-2016. However, due to such troubles as crisis, sanctions and others, we took the decision to halt the implementation of this plan, but only regarding non-repayable supplies," Semerikov told reporters adding that the full resumption of the plan's implementation is possible in 2018-2019.

    Russia would take the biggest share of financial burden in implementation of this plan, Semerikov added.

    The CSTO alliance was established on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty, signed by Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states on May 15, 1992. The bloc comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

    Related:

    Russia Sets Priority for Boosting Defense Cooperation With CIS, CSTO, SCO
    Russian Defense Ministry Focuses on Cooperation Within CIS, SCO, CSTO - Official
    Russia-Led CSTO Notes Worsening of Military-Political Situation in E Europe
    Russian-Led CSTO Alliance Vows to Face Down Threats, From Europe to Central Asia
    Tags:
    Collective Security Treaty Organization, Dmitry Shugaev, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok