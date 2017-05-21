Russia to Supply CSTO States With Advanced Copters, Air Defense Systems in 2017

Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), stated that Russia will continue defense products supplies to Belarus, Armenia and Kazakhstan in 2017.
MINSK (Sputnik) — Russia plans to supply its partners within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with new weapons systems in 2017, including helicopters, air defense systems and armored vehicles, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told Sputnik Sunday.
"In 2017, Russia will continue defense products supplies in accordance with the mentioned above treaties [Russian defense cooperation agreements with Belarus, Armenia and Kazakhstan]. This, first of all, includes aviation equipment, in particular, helicopters, air defense systems and armored vehicles," Shugaev said.
Besides, the CSTO may implement a plan in the coming years prescribing arming its rapid response forces with weapons on a free of charge basis, according to Acting Secretary General of CSTO Valery Semerikov.
"The plan prescribing what types of military equipment and products and when should be delivered to a specific state was prepared and nearly coordinated with all states, and it was expected to take effect in 2015-2016. However, due to such troubles as crisis, sanctions and others, we took the decision to halt the implementation of this plan, but only regarding non-repayable supplies," Semerikov told reporters adding that the full resumption of the plan's implementation is possible in 2018-2019.
Russia would take the biggest share of financial burden in implementation of this plan, Semerikov added.
The CSTO alliance was established on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty, signed by Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states on May 15, 1992. The bloc comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.
