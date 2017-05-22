Register
03:57 GMT +322 May 2017
Live
    Search
    USS guided missile cruiser Bunker Hill being refueled

    No Replacement for US Navy’s Toughest Warships as They Near Decommissioning

    © AP Photo/ pool
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1116 0 0

    Powerful warships, once the pride of the US Navy, now face retirement and replacements have not been identified.

    Of the remaining 22 Ticonderoga-class US guided-missile cruisers still afloat, the USS Bunker Hill is slated to be decommissioned in 2019, and while her sister ships are expected to hang on until 2045, there are no specific replacements for the aging boats.

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    US Navy Must Increase Fleet to Catch Up With Russia, China - Naval Ops Chief

    Launched in March 1985, the 567-foot Bunker Hill, like all of its sister ships, is 55 feet wide and draws 34 feet fully loaded. Carrying some 340 enlisted men guided by 60 officers, the floating missile launcher can travel up to 38 mph over smooth water.

    After 33 years of service, the Bunker Hill will be among only a few Ticonderoga-class warships to be decommissioned. These so-called Ticos were originally intended to be replaced by a bleeding-edge high-tech CG(X)-class warship, until top Navy brass got wind of the $3.5-$6 billion price tag per boat, and scrapped the program.

    Although the last Tico, the Port Royal, is slated to end its service life in 2045, the remaining cruisers will nonetheless receive high-tech upgrades, including advanced radar and sonar, improved launchers and a more powerful missile interceptor system costing hundreds of millions of dollars, according to Stripes.com.

    Ballooning crew costs, alongside the Tico warship's aging infrastructure, are said to be what doomed the class, as the recently downsized Zumwalt-class destroyer fleet, although a larger boat, uses robotics and software to accomplish a similar mission with a crew less than one half the size of the Bunker Hill.

    But the expected 32-boat Zumwalt-class fleet, intended to partially replace the aging Ticos, now boasts just two boats in the water, and those have been beset by problems, including the failure of several of its highly touted weapon systems, and the seizure of both propellers, resulting in one of the boat's being embarrassingly towed out of the Panama Canal.

    As the cost of the Zumwalts rose, the original 32-boat order was continually reduced until it now stands at just three of the destroyers — an ineffective replacement for the Ticonderoga-class fleet now facing the end of its maritime service.

    Related:

    US Destroyer Zumwalt Returning to California Port After Panama Mishap
    Proposed Deployment of USS Zumwalt to S Korea Would Boost 'Pressure on China'
    Raytheon Wins $111M for Zumwalt-Class Destroyer Engineering, Testing Services
    Tags:
    missile frigate, Zumwalt-class destroyer, guided-missile destroyer, defense budget, stranded warship, USS Zumwalt, destroyer, US defense budget, warships, budget cuts, Pentagon, US Navy, Panama Canal, Washington DC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Guardian of the East: The Might of Russian Pacific Fleet
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok