Register
23:35 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Monday, May 15, 2017, shows what was said to be the launch of the Hwasong-12 missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

    Peninsula Tensions: North Korea Hints at Continued Nuclear, Missile Provocations

    © AP Photo/ KRT
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 34653

    Indications are that North Korea will step up its ballistic missile testing program in spite of increased sanctions from the West and calls for disarmament by China and Russia.

    On Monday, representatives from the People's Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced that they had successfully launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, putting portions of the US mainland in their strike zone.

    UN secretary general Antonio Guterres
    © AP Photo/ Khalil Senosi
    UN Secretary-General Condemns Recent Ballistic Missile Launch by North Korea

    Pyongyang state-run media asserted that the country will continue to conduct underground nuclear explosions and ballistic missile test launches on its territory, with an eye toward reducing and diversifying weapon size, according to Yonhap.

    The announcement came during a Monday meeting in Pyongyang between a senior foreign minister of the DPRK and four diplomats representing southeast Asian nations, including Laos and Vietnam.

    As reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), DPRK Director of Asian Affairs Pak Jong-hak stated that Pyongyang is stepping up its weapons testing as a means to bolster its own defenses, and is prepared to respond to any attack by the US.

    "Until the US and its followers make a right choice," stated Pak, "we will further produce sophisticated and diversified nuclear weapons and striking means and push to prepare for necessary tests," as cited by KCNA.

    Sunday's ballistic missile launch by the DPRK was its most powerful display of weaponry to date, indicating that Pyongyang is inching closer to developing an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) capable of striking any location on Earth with a nuclear payload.

    DPRK leader Kim Jong-un declared in January that Pyongyang was preparing for the final stages of testing an ICBM. Weapons experts cautioned, however, that his remarks were a simple boast, noting that the country was, at a minimum, many years away from possessing the means to deliver a nuclear weapon to the other side of the globe.

    Related:

    This is Why North Korea Demonstrates Its Military Capability to the World
    UNSC Agrees to Take Further Measures Regarding North Korea Missile Launches
    Trouble in Paradise: North Korea Electromagnetic Attack Could Devastate Hawaii
    Tags:
    nuclear annihilation, ballistic missile launches, ICBM, nuclear bomb, ballistic missiles, ICBMs, nuclear war, threat, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), China, Russia, United States, Pyongyang, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Russian, Syrian Marines Hold Joint Firing Drills in Port City of Tartus
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok