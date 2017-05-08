USS Abraham Lincoln to Rejoin US Fleet After 4-Year Overhaul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — For the last three months, the Abraham Lincoln’s crew has been conducting ship-wide drills, including situations when a service member is overboard and abandoning the ship as well as nuclear propulsion plant and fire casualty drills, the release explaiend.

"The fast cruise helped us to solidify team work and processes within our damage control, engineering and medical response teams as well as identify and repair any defects within our operating systems," the vessel’s training officer, Lt. Cmdr. Paul Henderson, said.

The aircraft carrier will spend another 25 years at sea, according to the release.

The US Navy does not typically announce ahead of port departure the destination or what area of operation an aircraft carrier will be assigned, according to US Defense Department officials.