Register
16:57 GMT +308 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    MiG-29 fighter planes of the Swifts aerobatic team perform during The Wings of Parma aviation festival at the Sokol military airport of the Central Military District, in Perm.

    Top Gun: What It's Like to Be a Russian Aerobatic Fighter Jet Pilot

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 38440

    May 6, 2017, marks the 16th anniversary of the Strizhi (Swifts), a Russian aerobatic demonstration team.

    Russian Knights aerobatic team
    © Photo: Marina Lisceva
    Russian Knights Aerobatic Team to Fly New Su-30SMs at LIMA’17 Air Show – Aerospace Forces
    The team was formed based on the 234th guard air force regiment "Proskurovsky" and comprised of the best pilots at Kubinka air force base, outside Moscow. On May 16, 1991, the pilots performed for the first time under the name "Swifts."

    The team is part of the Kozhedub Aviation Demonstration Center. The Swifts perform solo and formation flying on the MiG-29 multirole fighter jet. The Swifts perform such flying formations as the "hammer," the "cross," the "arrow," the "star" and the "wing." In 1993, the team was given the title as the world’s best aerobatic display team.

    The Swifts regularly take part in the MAKS international air show at Zhukovsky. The team performs display flights at various celebrations. The Swifts also run a joint program with the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), another legendary Russian aerobatic display team.

    MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Russian Air Force Swifts aerobatic team launch flares as they fly in formation at the Zhuhai Air Show in Zhuhai, southern China's Guangdong province on November 1, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Russian Air Force "Swifts" aerobatic team launch flares as they fly in formation at the Zhuhai Air Show in Zhuhai, southern China's Guangdong province on November 1, 2016

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Swifts flight commander Guards Major Sergei Sinkevich spoke about the training of pilots within the team and their preparation of demonstration programs.

    "In fact, we don’t have a script-writer for our programs. All demonstration programs are developed by the pilots themselves. We invent schemes and draw them on paper. We think how we can improve our programs and try to decide what can work out and what cannot," Sinkevich said.

    He noted that there are six pilots in the team, and they are all involved in this process of preparation.

    The pilot continued: "Then we start realizing the plan. But you cannot just simply get in the cockpit and fly. It’s necessary to wait for proper weather conditions. Sometimes it takes weeks or months. Sometimes, several years can pass between the idea and its realization," he said.

    Sinkevich said that the training of an aerobatic display pilot takes over two years and only an already well-trained pilot could become a member of the team.

    Russia’s Su-34 Pilots Practice Precise Bombing
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    WATCH Russian Su-34 Fighter Jets Practicing Precise Bombing
    "Generally, we engage second-class pilots or higher, those who already fly the MiG-29. Such a pilot is accustomed to combat use of the jet and he underwent a full combat training course. Now, he will be trained to be an aerobatic pilot. Training usually takes over two years," Sinkevich said.

    He underscored that the team’s cohesion is maintained only by joint training flights.

    "A recipe for such a result is nonstop training in the air. If a pilot doesn’t fly for a month he will not be able to demonstrate anything. This training cannot be replaced with simulators on the ground," he said.

    According to Sinkevich, a pilots needs to have an iron-cast physique to be capable of flying with an aerobatic display team.

    A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Strizhi aerobatic team at Kubinka air base during preparations for the air show as part of the military parade marking the 70th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Strizhi aerobatic team at Kubinka air base

    "While performing aerobatic maneuvers, the pilots experiences colossal levels of g-force. The plane flies at very high speeds and when it performs a stunt the pilot may be subjected to acceleration as high as 9G. Only constant training makes pilots capable of withstanding that. The most difficult maneuvers are vertical ones, including Nesterov’s loop. Such maneuvers are extremely hard for pilots in terms of physiology," the pilot said.

    He noted that all pilots have undergone strict health checks since their entrance to the military academy.

    "In the simplest terms, jet fighter pilots are the nation’s healthiest people. Their duties require that they are always capable of accomplishing the task," Sinkevich said.

    Kurganets-25 armored personnel carriers with medium-category caterpillar chassis at the military parade to mark the 71st anniversary of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, May 9, 2016
    Host photo agency
    Top 5 Military Hardware Surprises of Moscow Victory Parade This Year (PHOTOS)
    Commenting on the most memorable events in his career, the pilot noted that among them are performances during the annual May 9 military parade.
    "This is a very honorable and very responsible task," he said.

    He also underscored the importance of participation in various international air shows.

    "This is also very honorable. We have the opportunity to communicate with our foreign colleagues and share experience," Sinkevich noted.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Up Close and Personal: Footage of a MiG-29 Dogfight (VIDEO)
    Russian Aerobatic Team Gets Four Cutting-Edge Jets – Defense Ministry
    Russia's Swifts: 25 Years of Unwavering Aerobatic Excellence
    General Rehearsal of the Victory Day Parade in Moscow (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    aviation, aerobatic team, MiG-29, Russian Aerospace Forces, The Swifts, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok