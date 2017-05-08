Top Gun: What It's Like to Be a Russian Aerobatic Fighter Jet Pilot

The team was formed based on the 234th guard air force regiment "Proskurovsky" and comprised of the best pilots at Kubinka air force base, outside Moscow. On May 16, 1991, the pilots performed for the first time under the name "Swifts."

The team is part of the Kozhedub Aviation Demonstration Center. The Swifts perform solo and formation flying on the MiG-29 multirole fighter jet. The Swifts perform such flying formations as the "hammer," the "cross," the "arrow," the "star" and the "wing." In 1993, the team was given the title as the world’s best aerobatic display team.

The Swifts regularly take part in the MAKS international air show at Zhukovsky. The team performs display flights at various celebrations. The Swifts also run a joint program with the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), another legendary Russian aerobatic display team.

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Swifts flight commander Guards Major Sergei Sinkevich spoke about the training of pilots within the team and their preparation of demonstration programs.

"In fact, we don’t have a script-writer for our programs. All demonstration programs are developed by the pilots themselves. We invent schemes and draw them on paper. We think how we can improve our programs and try to decide what can work out and what cannot," Sinkevich said.

He noted that there are six pilots in the team, and they are all involved in this process of preparation.

The pilot continued: "Then we start realizing the plan. But you cannot just simply get in the cockpit and fly. It’s necessary to wait for proper weather conditions. Sometimes it takes weeks or months. Sometimes, several years can pass between the idea and its realization," he said.

Sinkevich said that the training of an aerobatic display pilot takes over two years and only an already well-trained pilot could become a member of the team.

"Generally, we engage second-class pilots or higher, those who already fly the MiG-29. Such a pilot is accustomed to combat use of the jet and he underwent a full combat training course. Now, he will be trained to be an aerobatic pilot. Training usually takes over two years," Sinkevich said.

He underscored that the team’s cohesion is maintained only by joint training flights.

"A recipe for such a result is nonstop training in the air. If a pilot doesn’t fly for a month he will not be able to demonstrate anything. This training cannot be replaced with simulators on the ground," he said.

According to Sinkevich, a pilots needs to have an iron-cast physique to be capable of flying with an aerobatic display team.

"While performing aerobatic maneuvers, the pilots experiences colossal levels of g-force. The plane flies at very high speeds and when it performs a stunt the pilot may be subjected to acceleration as high as 9G. Only constant training makes pilots capable of withstanding that. The most difficult maneuvers are vertical ones, including Nesterov’s loop. Such maneuvers are extremely hard for pilots in terms of physiology," the pilot said.

He noted that all pilots have undergone strict health checks since their entrance to the military academy.

"In the simplest terms, jet fighter pilots are the nation’s healthiest people. Their duties require that they are always capable of accomplishing the task," Sinkevich said.

Commenting on the most memorable events in his career, the pilot noted that among them are performances during the annual May 9 military parade."This is a very honorable and very responsible task," he said.

He also underscored the importance of participation in various international air shows.

"This is also very honorable. We have the opportunity to communicate with our foreign colleagues and share experience," Sinkevich noted.

