The chief of the RF Armed Forces engineering troops Lieutenant-General Yury Stavitsky said that the experience the Russian armed forces received in Syria has contributed to perfecting the sappers training and currently a large number of international sappers are requesting to learn from them.

“I believe that to date Russian sappers are the most trained sappers…. We are ready to transfer our experience to the sappers of other states,” Stavitsky said.

The lieutenant-general also mentioned that terrorists are currently mastering new tactics of mining.

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Russian Sappers Demined Some 890 Acres in Aleppo Within 7 Days

“They made a very big step forward, especially with regard to using electronic and radio equipment,” Stavitsky said.

However, the Syrian army isn’t losing hope. The International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces is also responsible for training Syrian sappers and that has led to thousands of families returning to their homes in Syrian cities such as Aleppo.

"Syrian sappers trained by specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces are completing the demining of residential areas in eastern Aleppo liberated from militants," chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said at a news briefing in April.

"The work is underway to restore houses and other social infrastructure. As of today, more than 7,000 families have returned to their homes in Aleppo," the general added.

The Russian Armed Forces will also start receiving new designs for the protection of deminers later in the year, chief of the Russian Armed Forces' Engineer Troops Lt. Gen. Yuri Stavitsky said Monday.

"For the first time we have used brand-new equipment designed for search missions during the execution of tasks [on demining in Syria] and they are being put into service. … We have also tested new equipment designed for the protection of sappers that will also be put into service with the Russian Armed Forces, particularly the Engineer Troops," Stavitsky told reporters.

He added that the Russian sappers in Syria had also widely used special robots and mine-sniffing dogs.

Russian specialists have been involved in demining operations in crisis-torn Syria for months. The engineers from Russia have participated in the demining of the ancient

Syrian city of Palmyra and Aleppo among other settlements after their liberation from the occupation by terrorist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia among other countries.