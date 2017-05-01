Russian Deminers to Receive Protection Equipment in 2017 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The equipment has been tested in Syria.

"For the first time we have used brand new equipment designed for search missions during the execution of tasks [on demining in Syria] and they are putting into service… We have also tested new equipment designed for protection of sappers that will also be put into service with the Russian Armed Forces, particularly the Engineer Troops," Stavitsky told reporters.

He added that the Russian sappers in Syria had also widely used special robots and mine-sniffing dogs.

Russian specialists have been involved in demining operations in the crisis-torn Syria for months. The engineers from Russia have participated in the demining of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra and Aleppo among other settlements after their liberation from the occupation by terrorist groups, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia among other countries.