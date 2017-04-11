Over 7,000 Families Return to Aleppo Homes After Liberation - General Staff

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Russian Reconciliation Center Brings Food Aid to Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsood

MOSCOW (Sputnik)More than 7,000 families have returned to their homes in Aleppo Syrian sappers are completing the demining of residential areas liberated from militants, the Russian General Staff said Tuesday.

"Syrian sappers trained by specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces are completing the demining of residential areas in eastern Aleppo liberated from militants," chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said at a news briefing.

"The work is underway to restore houses and other social infrastructure. As of today, more than 7,000 families have returned to their homes in Aleppo," the general added.

