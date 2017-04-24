How Syrian Army Gained Upper Hand in Northern Hama

HAMA (Sputnik) — Syrian government forces, supported by their allies, on Sunday achieved a decisive victory, liberating the city of Halfaya in the north of the Hama province, the terrorists' largest stronghold in this part of Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Birthplace of Muslim Brotherhood

According to the Syrian officers, it was in Halfaya that the Muslim Brotherhood movement, banned in both Russia and Syria, originated in the 1970s. Radicals had long been trying to attract as many supporters as possible in Hama.

In 1982, they attempted an armed revolt in the city of Hama, but the military quashed the riot and all but eliminated the movement in Syria.

"These days, there is al-Nusra Front [Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist group] there, backed by the Turks. Idlib is near, where there are tens of thousands of terrorists," Mansour, a Syrian officer, told Sputnik.

According to Mansour, the terrorists are dreaming of capturing Hama and "splitting Syria into pieces."

"But they have not been able to do it in six years, and they will not succeed," Mansour said. In a few hours, he would lead his troops against the terrorists.

Foggy Dawn

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Syrian Army Eliminates Major Terrorists' Outpost in Hama Province

The sound of shots served as an alarm clock.

"I suggest we move now. There is no point in going with the assault team, we will go to one of the observation posts at the front line," a colonel explained.

The Syrian army met a unit of Lebanese militia from the Hezbollah movement en route. They would also take part in the offensive, securing the right flank and covering the recently liberated settlement of Khattab. The militants would be using only rocket-propelled grenades and firearms so the fog shrouding them would work to their advantage.

"It is time to end this beehive," one of the fighters said, having stopped for a brief greeting.

Having left Halfaya, Christian militia from the town of Muhardah, who has been surrounded by terrorists about two or three weeks ago, are joining the defense.

From an observational standpoint, one can see the outskirts of Halfaya on one side and farms, from which militiamen will begin their offensive, is seen on the other side.

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Russian Officer Dies Stopping Terrorists From Entering Syrian Army Garrison

At dawn, the offensive began with the whir of engines and hiss of radios.

The artillery is working like clockwork, with point men steadily relaying new coordinates and correcting the targets. Through binoculars, one can see how the Syrian troops are clearing out warehouses and other buildings.

The army is met with rounds of mortar-gun and machine-gun fire; the terrorists are not going to give up without a fight.

Offensive Lags

Halfaya is not only known as the cradle of radical movements. In more peaceful times, cars were manufactured here, mostly for farmers. The cars had no name, were never registered, required no license, which were aspects that made them cheap and popular. Their production might be restored in the future, but it is too early to tell anything for certain yet.

"Terrorists are strongly resisting and drawing in reinforcements. I am afraid we will not be able to capture the city today, we need to press on harder," a captain, arriving from the front line, said.

The fight continued well into the night, and every day for three weeks. Terrorists were sending hundreds of militants from Idlib and tried to arrange a counterattack near Maardas (about eight miles east of Halfaya), but the Syrian Army would not give up.

On Sunday, an officer arrived to bring good new to the colonel.

"Halfaya is ours," he said and asked for the demining teams to be sent in.