RIGA (Sputnik) — The international drills that brought together servicemen from Bulgaria, Canada, Germany, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States had been underway since April 17.

"This year, skills of combat support, including cooperation between artillery, reconnaissance, defense against weapons of mass destruction, anti-tank systems, military engineers, military medics and transport units, have been worked out at the military exercises," the press service said.

Since the Baltic nations joined NATO in 2004, the Alliance has held a number of military exercises, including Summer Shield, in the region.