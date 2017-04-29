Register
00:59 GMT +329 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Paratroopers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade of the US Army in Europe

    US Army Searching For New Long-Range 7.62 MM Rifle For Combat Squads

    © AFP 2017/ PETRAS MALUKAS
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 105 0 0

    New weapons requirements are compelling the US Army to find a new 7.62mm rifle for its squads and combat platoons to use as a squad designated marksman rifle (SDMR).

    The directive came from Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Daniel Allyn and will likely prompt a competition, after which each Army combat arms squad get a new 7.62mm rifle.

    Matt Walker from the Lethality Branch of the Maneuver Center for Excellence in Fort Benning, Georgia, told Military.com that weapons officials in the service have "operational need statements from every unit that has deployed for the last 16 years saying that 'a squad designated marksman is a requirement in theater.'" 

    In this photo taken on August 5, 2011, US troops from the Charlie Company, 2-87 Infantry, 3d Brigade Combat Team under Afghanistan's International Security Assistance Force patrols Kandalay village following Taliban attacks on a joint US and Afghan National Army checkpoint protecting the western area of Kandalay village.
    © AFP 2017/ Romeo Gacad
    Mission Incomplete: US Army to Send 1,500 Soldiers to Afghanistan in Summer

    He added, "The presence of a 7.62mm rifle in the formation is nothing new, but when [units] leave theater, they have to turn their guns in … A lot of the division and the corps commanders are very adamant, saying, 'Hey, we need to get those assets back in order to train with them to be competent.''"

    The Enhanced Battle Rifle (EBR) has been the Army’s SDMR since 2009. An updated M14, the EBR features Harris bipod legs, a  Leupold 3.5x10 power scope and a Sage International adjustable aluminum stock.

    Weighing in at 15 pounds unloaded, the EBR is heavier than the nine-pound M14, and was first used but the Navy SEALs in 2004 as infantry squads needed to weapons that could reach enemy combatants from longer distances. The Army picked up on the tactic later. 

    A sign warning of radioactive contamination
    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    US Army Spends $350M on 'Remedial' Efforts at Radiation Waste Disposal Site

    Walker said, "Obviously, resources being what they are, there are people who say, 'Well, we got all these EBR14s,' and there are people that say, 'That is too heavy a load; we have learned that lesson so let's do something right by the soldier' … I'm pretty sure it is going to be a new gun."

    Other 7.62mm rifles currently in inventory could serve as the new SDMR as well, as demonstrated by the Army’s choice of the Heckler & Koch’s G28 7.62mm rifle when it was looking for a new Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System to replace the M110 rifle.

    The service’s Program Executive Office released a statement at the time saying it was searching for a "shorter, lighter, more accurate, more ergonomic and more reliable Semi-Automatic Sniper System than the M110 with an improved day optic and suppressor."

    Related:

    Preliminary Tests of Russia's Advanced Sniper Rifle to Begin Next Year
    Beretta Unveils New Battle Rifle at Paris Gun Show
    Lithuania Special Forces Searching for Suspect With Stolen Assault Rifle
    Lithuania Interior Minister Resigns After Stolen Police Rifle Scandal
    Syrian Snipers Using Newest Russian Rifle to Fight Terrorists - Reports
    Tags:
    Rifle, US Army, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok