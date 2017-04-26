US Plan to Upgrade Tactical Nukes in Europe Imperils the Region - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense's plans to upgrade its tactical nuclear munitions in Europe covers some 200 aerial bombs, Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov said Wednesday.

"The Pentagon's plans to modernize tactical nuclear munitions and their storage locations in Europe negatively impact regional security. This is about 200 air bombs deployed in Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany and Turkey," Gerasimov said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.

Moscow has expressed concerns over NATO's expansion to the east some time ago, stressing that it should be immediately stopped. Since 2014, after Crimea rejoined Russia , NATO has been increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe, using the countries’ vulnerability to alleged Russian aggression as a pretext.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the increased presence of the alliance’s troops and military facilities close to the Russian borders.