Register
22:31 GMT +324 April 2017
Live
    Search
    USS Michigan

    US Nuclear-Powered Sub to Join USS Carl Vinson Near Korean Peninsula

    © AP Photo/ Jun Dumaguing
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    120710

    South Korean military officials said Monday that the USS Carl Vinson would be joined by a US submarine for military drills off the Korean Peninsula later this week.

    "The nuclear-powered submarine USS Michigan will enter the waters off the peninsula soon or later to jointly conduct drills with the USS Carl Vinson," one official told South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

    It comes amid a tense standoff between Pyongyang and Washington as a war words between the two nations continue to fly. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) called the submarine’s deployment "undisguised military blackmail." Pyongyang feels that the annual drills are little more than dress rehearsal for invading the North and removing its top leadership, namely Supreme leader Kim Jong-un. 

    US Navy handout photo, flight deck crew launch an EA-18G Growler from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) (File)
    © AFP 2017/ US NAVY
    US Navy Claims USS Carl Vinson Heading Toward North Korea, Again

    The North also said the presence of the Michigan would create a "touch-and-go" situation on the peninsula, with Rodong Shinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, writing on Monday, "If the enemies recklessly provoke the DPRK, its revolutionary armed forces will promptly give deadly blows to them and counter any total war with all-out war and nuclear war with a merciless nuclear strike of Korean style."

    The paper also warned that "Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike," according to UPI.

    There has been concern worldwide over expectations that Pyongyang will conduct its sixth nuclear test soon, as the North is reportedly developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a nuclear warhead capable of reaching the US mainland. 

    US Senate building
    © Photo: Kmccoy / wikipedia.org
    Something Big Coming? White House Invites All US Senators for Briefing on North Korea Next Week

    Some believed that the DPRK was going to use its annual "Day of the Sun" on April 15 to conduct the test, but the country held a military parade instead, where, notably, Pyongyang showed off its submarine-launched ballistic missile and other advanced weaponry, seemingly in response to the Carl Vinson’s purported presence near the peninsula.

    The Michigan's arrival will also coincide with the 85th anniversary of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), another occasion experts believe the nation could use to conduct its next test. 

    The US Navy's second Ohio-class submarine, the Michigan can strike targets nearly 1,000 miles away with its 150 Tomahawk missiles, and will reportedly be carrying out surveillance missions once it joins the carrier strike group. 

    Portraits of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il at a ceremony to open a new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang.
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    North Korea Warns of 'Super-Mighty Pre-Emptive Strike' After US Navy Gaffe

    The White House has all but confirmed it is considering military action against the North, saying "All options are on the table" for dealing with Pyongyang’s provocations. Washington has also considered shooting down the DPRK’s test missiles instead of launching an attack outright, though some believe this would only lead to an escalation.

    The White House has called a briefing for all 100 Senators on Wednesday, and US President Donald Trump decried the North’s "continued belligerence" on a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, and labeled the country a "real threat to the world," Xi reportedly urged Trump to show restraint.

    The briefing will be conducted by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

    Related:

    Will Pyongyang Respond to USS Carl Vinson Visit to South Korea?
    Russian, Chinese Ships Tail USS Carl Vinson in East China Sea
    Heading Where? USS Carl Vinson Spotted Near Indonesia, Not Korean Peninsula
    US Supercarrier Carl Vinson to Spend 30 Extra Days at Sea Near Korean Peninsula
    F-18 Jet From USS Carl Vinson Heading to N Korea Crashes Near Philippines
    Tags:
    bilateral military drill, nuclear powered ship, Submarine, Korean People's Army, Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), Trump administration, White House, Mike Pence, James Mattis, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, South Korea, Korean Peninsula, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok