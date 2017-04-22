Russian Military Explains Reason Behind Troops, Hardware Movement in Far East

© REUTERS/ Stringer China Refutes Reports of Increased Military Aircraft Activity

The Daily Mail reported Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly "sending troops and equipment to Russia's border with North Korea" over fears that the United States is "preparing to attack" North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The UK newspaper claimed Putin is afraid there will be a huge outflow of North Korean refugees should the US decide to launch military action against Pyongyang.

All the movements of military hardware in the region are planned, the head of the Russian Eastern Military District press service, Alexander Gordeev told Sputnik.

"All the military equipment and troop movements are being carried out in accordance with the plan of as part of a combat exercise. The drills are held from April 3 until April 29. As part of this, units are being put on alert and conduct a quick march to an unfamiliar training ground," he said.

He also said that the Russian military conducted maneuvers involving air defense units and aviation in the region of Buryatia, while artillery drills were held in the Transbaikalia region; and the troops return to their home bases.

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich also told Sputnik that the movement of military hardware in Russia's Far East is part of an approved plan of exercises for the combat training of Russia's Armed Forces, while the Daily Mail report is just a speculation.

© Sputnik/ Ildus Gilyazutdinov Japanese Destroyers Will Meet US Navy ‘Armada’ on Approach to Korean Peninsula

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen in the wake of Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions.

North Korea reportedly carried out the most recent missile test early on Sunday. However, the launch was unsuccessful, according to South Korean defense officials. The North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.

Earlier, North Korea warned it is ready to launch a "preemptive strike" in case of any US' "provocation." Pyongyang said it may target US military bases in Japan, South Korea and the US itself if feels threatened.