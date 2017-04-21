Military Hardware Movement in Far East Part of Drills - Senior Russian Lawmaker

The Daily Mail reported Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly "sending troops and equipment to Russia's border with North Korea" over fears that the United States is "preparing to attack" North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The UK newspaper claimed Putin is afraid there will be a huge outflow of North Korean refugees should the US decide to launch military action against Pyongyang.
"There is an approved plan of drills within the framework of an approved plan for combat training of the Armed Forces, the movement of military hardware across the country takes place constantly, but these are planned movements, in connection with the exercises," Klintsevich said.
