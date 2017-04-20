Register
21:30 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    S-400 air defense system. File photo

    Just Try It: Influential US Think Tank Recommends Attack on Russia's Kaliningrad

    © RIA Novosti. Ilia Pytalev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    489051

    Against the background of a beefed up NATO presence in Eastern Europe, and preparations for new drills on Russian borders, analysts at the RAND Corporation, an influential US think tank, have urged the Pentagon to consider options for the 'neutralization' of Russian military systems in Kaliningrad. Russian experts offer their take on such 'advice.'

    Complaining about what it estimates to be impressive Russian air defenses capabilities in its Baltic exclave, the think tank's report says that the Department of Defense needs to develop "a clear view of the role that Kaliningrad…with its strong anti-air defenses," might play in case of war in the Baltic region, and the steps NATO might take to "neutralize" it.

    The report admits that "the whole topic of neutralization of Kaliningrad brings up the issue of escalation and potential Russian response to what Russia would see as strikes on the Russian homeland."

    Bizarrely, however, it doesn't clarify why Russia wouldn't see an attack on its exclave as an attack 'on the Russian homeland'. The region is internationally recognized Russian territory, after all.

    Russian Army in pictures
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Just What Were Those Russian Tu-95 Strategic Bombers Doing Off Alaska's Coast?
    Filled with standard rhetoric about the dangers of 'Russian aggression' in Eastern Europe, the report recommends that the Pentagon analyze "Russian capabilities to politically subvert a Baltic State," up to and including "the seizure of a border enclave or fomenting internal unrest." It also suggests that the Defense Department needs to attain "a better understanding of the Russian ability to prevent reinforcement to the Baltic States" in case of war.

    Again, the report doesn't explain why Russia might risk World War III with a conventionally superior NATO foe for a 'border enclave' belonging to a NATO member state. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly denied claims that it poses any threat to the independence of the Baltic nations. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called such claims "groundless" and "absurd."

    In the meantime, Russia is also faced with the deployment of new permanent NATO garrisons in the Baltics along its borders, plus intensified military drills. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, NATO's presence on Russia's borders has increased by roughly 800% over the last decade.

    U.S. soldiers stand next to the M1 Abrams tanks that will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve in Garkalne, Latvia February 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    U.S. soldiers stand next to the M1 Abrams tanks that will be deployed in Latvia for NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve in Garkalne, Latvia February 8, 2017

    S-400 regiment
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko
    Central Asia to Join Russia-Led Defensive Union's Unified Air, Missile Protection System
    Commenting on the think tank's report, and the slew of reporting in the Western media and specialist publications recently about the potential for a US and NATO war with Russia, military observer Alexander Khrolenko recalled that in recent weeks, months and years, "Western experts have stubbornly and consistently analyzed the options" for such a war, "its scenarios geographically tied to the Baltics, Syria and the Balkans," and even Ukraine.

    "According to most Western analysts, Russia simply doesn't seem to have a peaceful development path," the journalist lamented. The Kremlin, in their view, has to be planning a war somewhere at all times, and this requires an appropriate Western 'response.'

    At the same time, Khrolenko noted, scenarios for this "duel of 'two worlds' going nuclear are rarely considered," presumably because there would be little to write about if the world were consumed in nuclear fire. "Most often, Western analysts spend their time calculating the capabilities of conventional weapons" of the two sides.

    And these types of reports are indeed voluminous. Observers spend time discussing the threat posed by Russian cruise missiles, its rocket artillery, and tanks, as well as the danger presented by Russia's echeloned air defense to US F-22 and F-35 jets. Commenting on the latter, Khrolenko quipped that "if the F-35s and F-22s do not try flying into Russia, they won't be threatened by any echeloned air defense." 

    Soldiers of the separate tank battalion of the Baltic Fleet motorized infantry brigade, during loading of tanks on flatcars, for dislocation to the district selected for military exercises, in the city of Gusev, Kaliningrad Region.
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Soldiers of the separate tank battalion of the Baltic Fleet motorized infantry brigade, during loading of tanks on flatcars, for dislocation to the district selected for military exercises, in the city of Gusev, Kaliningrad Region.

    Operation Summer Shield
    © Photo: Facebook/U.S. Mission to NATO
    NATO Drills in Latvia Really 'Just Part of Blatant Anti-Russian Propaganda War'
    "After reading such opuses, one gets the impression that Western [observers] are simply dreaming of a military confrontation with Russia, or even trying to push Moscow toward such a war," the analyst noted. 

    The truth, Khrolenko wrote, is that Russia really is prepared to respond in kind to any provocation, but only if its hand is forced by a foreign power's aggression.

    Earlier this month, Lieut. Gen. Viktor Gumenny, deputy commander in chief of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces, said that "the specificity of Russia's geostrategic position is that the main threat to its military security comes from the air and space forces of foreign states. The experience of military conflicts of recent decades has shown that a war cannot be resolved by defense objectives alone. This is also characteristic to the aerospace sphere of armed struggle."

    Indeed, Khrolenko explained that "in case of aggression, Russia's Aerospace Defense Forces will have an active offensive character. Priority tasks will include the suppression of an enemy's aviation control systems," including the destruction of enemy satellite systems. Russia will soon be introducing its newest air defense platform, the S-500 surface to air missile system, which is expected to have the capability of hitting enemy satellites from the ground.

    "Without GPS, Tomahawks will not be able to fly very far," the expert concluded.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Get Your Stealth On: Serbia Looks to Russia, Belarus to Buy S-300 Anti-Air System
    For his part, independent military analyst Vladimir Tuchkov stressed that the most important thing to consider about the RAND analysis is that while it positions itself as a non-profit NGO, it actually receives a significant portion of its $250 million budget from the US government. An important analytical tool during the Cold War era, the think tank has long served to "lubricate the moving parts of the machinery" of the US military-industrial complex.

    Tuchkov suggested that in its latest report, RAND saw fit to swap cause and effect. "It's not Russia that threatens the West, but vice versa. Russia began strengthening the defense of its western borders only after the West began unilaterally pushing NATO's military might up to our borders."

    Adding insult to injury, the analyst noted, was the fact that this happened despite earlier assurances that NATO would not advance into the countries belonging to the former Warsaw Pact during the Cold War. The icing on the cake, he added, was the US's creation and deployment of its European missile defense system. That system was originally sold to Moscow as an initiative meant to counter the 'Iranian nuclear threat', but has continued its development even long after the Iran nuclear agreement was signed.

    Finally, Tuchkov emphasized that Moscow cannot but be concerned that the kinds of weapons being used in NATO's Eastern European exercises carry an offensive, rather than defensive, character. Nor can Russia brush off the fact that the drills are designed more and more to match the specificities of Russian geography. "At first, NATO began using Russian uniforms for the presumed 'enemy'. Now, they've begun recruiting Russian-speaking volunteers."

    RAND's recommendations carry an obvious offensive character, Tuchkov noted, since any 'neutralization' of Kaliningrad would logically require the follow-up destruction of military infrastructure, and the seizure of the exclave itself.

    S-400 Triumph air defense system during Victory military parade in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexandre Vilf
    'Huge Step' Made in Developing Missiles for Russia's Top-Notch S-500 Air Defense System
    Ultimately, Tuchkov explained that NATO does have reason to be concerned with Kaliningrad's air and missile defense capabilities. The region contains three regiments of S-300s, a regiment of S-400s, and a Voronezh-DM radar system, capable of monitoring airspace up to 6,000 km away (i.e. throughout Europe, including the UK). The S-400 can strike targets 400 km away. The region also contains the 7054th air base of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces, and layered air defenses including Buk and Pantsir.

    Tochka short-range tactical ballistic missile being prepared for launch at a test area in the Kaliningrad Region
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Tochka short-range tactical ballistic missile being prepared for launch at a test area in the Kaliningrad Region

    But the clear distinction here, the expert stressed, was that Russia was acting within its own jurisdiction. "No international treaties prohibit Russia from establishing the required defenses anywhere within our territories," he noted.

    In other words, staging a massive buildup on Russia's borders and then complaining about the dangers posed by Russian weapons — stationed within Russia – looks a bit disingenuous, to say the least.

    Related:

    Just What Were Those Russian Tu-95 Strategic Bombers Doing Off Alaska's Coast?
    Central Asia to Join Russia-Led Defensive Union's Air, Missile Protection System
    Russia Puts Moscow Air Defenses on High Alert
    NATO Drills in Latvia Really 'Just Part of Blatant Anti-Russian Propaganda War'
    Get Your Stealth On: Serbia Looks to Russia, Belarus to Buy S-300 AA System
    'Americans Keep Low Profile' in Syria After Russia Suspends Flight Safety Memo
    Russian Pantsir Systems 'the Most Efficient Means' to Beat US-Made Tomahawks
    Anti-Aircraft Brotherhood: What Joint 'Russian Commonwealth' Air Defense Can Do
    'Huge Step' Made in Developing Missiles for Russia's S-500 Air Defense System
    Syria May Ask Russia to Deliver Buk, Tor Air Defense Systems - Russian Lawmaker
    Without Pantsir, Buk and Tor, S-400s Alone Not Enough to Cover Syria's Skies
    Tags:
    expert commentary, think tank, provocation, attack, analysis, RAND Corporation, Russia, Kaliningrad
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    Nuclear Volleyball
    Nuclear Volleyball
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok