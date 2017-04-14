US Airman Stabs Female Service Member on Italian Base, Remains in Custody

The identity of the 21-year-old victim has not been made public.

After being stabbed around 3:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the victim was taken to a Pordeone hospital with “non life-threatening injuries,” according to public affairs chief Capt. Thomas Barger from the 31st Fighter Wing.

© REUTERS/ Agencja Gazeta/Arkadiusz Stankiewicz Kebab Cafes Attacked in Poland After Stabbing in Elk Sparks Protests

Other service members came to the woman’s aid after hearing her screams. She was reportedly sleeping when she was stabbed in the arms, face and throat with a kitchen knife. Owens, who is from Georgia, fled the scene afterward, by was eventually apprehended by Italian civilian and military officers who identified him from surveillance footage.

Owens confessed to the stabbing but did not offer authorities an explanation. His victim, who was serving in the 31st Support Squadron of the 31st Fighter Wing, says she does not know her attacker.

Italy is expected to grant the US jurisdiction over the case, as they usually do when US personnel are involved such cases.