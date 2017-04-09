Register
23:09 GMT +309 April 2017
    Helicopters fly from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a resupply mission with the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in this U.S. Navy handout picture taken in the Gulf of Oman April 13, 2015 and released April 20, 2015

    US Top Diplomat Tillerson Claims China Ready for ‘Action’ on North Korea

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    111152214

    Reacting to continued North Korean ballistic missile and nuclear weapons testing, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has affirmed that, following recent talks between Beijing and Washington, China has stated that it is prepared to move.

    Detailed by Tillerson on Sunday, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at Trump's Florida resort last week to discuss, among other topics, ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile strike on an air base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    North Korea Calls Syria Missile Strike by US ‘Unforgivable,' Says Such Acts Justify Nuke Program

    "President Xi clearly understands," Tillerson clarified, "and I think agrees, that the situation has intensified and has reached a certain level of threat that action has to be taken," according to The Guardian.

    A full US Navy strike group, including the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, has been diverted from Australia to the Western Pacific, in what many are calling increased vigilance on the part of the US, as North Korea continues to test newer, and more deadly, weapons in the region.

    US Pacific Command spokesman Dave Benham, in commenting on the repositioning of the carrier strike group to waters near North Korea, said, "The No 1 threat in the region continues to be North Korea, due to its reckless, irresponsible and destabilising program of missile tests and pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability."

    HR McMaster, Trump's national security adviser, was quoted as saying that the carrier and its consort of military vessels had been repositioned near Pyongyang because, "it is prudent to do it."

    Many Republican members of Congress welcomed the more forceful stance against North Korea, but there was disagreement in the Democratic ranks. Foreign relations committee member senator Ed Markey (D-MA) expressed the feeling of many, suggesting that an increased US military presence in the region will result in "an escalation of tension that could lead to nuclear war."

    According to a Friday report by NBC, the US National Security Council has suggested to Trump and his advisors that nuclear weapons could be returned to South Korea, or that an assassination could be staged to take the life of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    Pyongyang continues to be a thorn in the side of the US and its regional allies, and North Korea remains unrepentant, refusing to modify its nuclear weapons program or come to the negotiating table.

    According to the state-sanctioned North Korean news outlet KCNA, a foreign ministry spokesperson for the government of Kim Jong-un said, "Swaggering as a superpower, the US has been picking only on countries without nuclear weapons and the Trump administration is no exception."

    "The reality of today shows that we must stand against power with power and it proves a million times over that our decision to strengthen our nuclear deterrence has been the right choice," the North Korean spokesperson said.

      RedBanner
      "Reacting to continued North Korean ballistic missile and nuclear weapons testing, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has affirmed that, following recent talks between Beijing and Washington, China has stated that it is prepared to move."

      If only it was so easy to predict the lottery as it is to understand the reasons and goals of the US foreign policy...

      This statement by Tillerson only confirms what I just commented on another article here on Sputnik today:

      sputniknews.com/middleeast/201704091052471064-syria-airbase-us-airstrike

      I really hope that when President Xi returns to Beijing he will immediately make a military alliance with Russia. Otherwise China will be stabbed in the back, as all the others that have made deals with the USA!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Jerusalem
      China would never abandon North Korea. It is the first line of defence from US and it's vassal states and protectorates in the region.
    • Reply
      MNaydenovin reply toJerusalem(Show commentHide comment)
      Jerusalem, Absolutely, makes zero sense for them, or Russia, to let US to move their frontlines to their borders. This is on thing, second is United Korea with economy as big as Japan's. No one want that either.
    • Reply
      avatar
      seanrkearney
      Go home US and clean up your own back yard. This is none of your business.
    • Reply
      Neochrome
      Few years from now:

      US is sending 10 tank divisions into Unified Korea's border with China, citing "belligerent and resurgent China" intimidating US allies in the region. "We could work with China, but first they have to withdraw from the rest of the world and adhere to demands that we have formulated and got our vassal states to support. " -said US Secretary of State.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      ...and I think agrees - careful tillerson, assumptions will get you nowhere very quickly.
    • Reply
      siberianhuskyin reply toNeochrome(Show commentHide comment)
      Neochrome,
      Remember last time when the Americans were warned by the Chines NOT TO CROSS THE YALU. McArthur in his arrogance knew better and did that anyway and you know the rest of that story.
    • Reply
      avatar
      doho
